Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

NAACP fund seeks to close Black voter registration and turnout gaps ahead of the November election

May 22, 2024, 12:40 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The NAACP on Wednesday announced that nonprofits engaged in a variety of voter-engagement efforts can apply for grant funding that helps local organizations register voters, boost turnout and guard against minority disenfranchisement.

The leading civil rights organization said it hopes to raise $15 million for its Building Community Voice Fund. Dominik Whitehead, the NAACP’s vice president of campaigns, said it was created as a response to numerous attacks on voting rights that followed a significant jump in Black voter turnout during the 2020 presidential election.

“We know that this election cycle is really crucial and it’s on the backs of every Black voter,” he said.

Money from the fund is intended to focus primarily on voter outreach efforts related to local elections, such as those for school board, city council, sheriff and district attorney, as well as local ballot measures.

It was launched in 2022 to help boost voter outreach efforts related to the district attorney’s race in Shelby County, Tennessee, which includes Memphis and is more than 50% Black. The previous district attorney had a track record for disproportionately charging minority youth, Whitehead said.

The fund expanded in the two years since and now provides money to groups in 18 states, including Florida, Texas and the presidential swing states of Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania. Within those states, there are also a number of eligible counties that will be considered, most of which have a significant percentage of Black voters.

Whitehead said the NAACP chose the states and localities to fund through an analysis that identified registration gaps for Black voters and places where Black voter turnout could be increased. He said the organization is halfway toward meeting its fundraising goal and nonprofits can apply for the money through June.

National News

Associated Press

Exonerated after serving 8 years for 2013 murder, a 26-year-old is indicted again in a NYC shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who was exonerated after spending eight years in prison for a murder has been charged again — in a different fatal shooting. Shamel Capers, 26, was indicted Tuesday on charges including attempted murder in connection with a July 23, 2023, shootout between two groups of young men in Queens […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Tennessee to become first state to offer free diapers for Medicaid families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will soon become the first state in the country to offer free diapers to families enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program after receiving federal approval, state officials have confirmed. According to TennCare, Tennessee’s Medicaid program, families will be able to receive up to 100 diapers per month for children under […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Authorities still conducting search, rescue after tornado slams Iowa; at least 1 dead

GREENFIELD, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in Iowa were continuing search and rescue efforts Wednesday, a day after a deadly tornado slammed the state, devastating the town of Greenfield and killing an undisclosed number of people there. About 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Greenfield, a woman died Tuesday when the vehicle she was driving was […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutor in Trump classified papers case calls claims of hostility toward co-defendant ‘garbage’

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A lawyer for Donald Trump’s personal valet accused federal prosecutors Wednesday of targeting the valet because he refused to cooperate against the former president in the classified documents case. A prosecutor called the claim “garbage.” Walt Nauta was charged alongside Trump last year in a federal case accusing them of […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Rangers recover the body of a Japanese climber who died on North America’s tallest peak

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Rangers have recovered the body of a Japanese man who died after an apparent fall while climbing North America’s tallest peak, authorities said Tuesday. Denali National Park and Preserve identified the climber as T. Hagiwara, from Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan. He was identified by his first initial in keeping with his family’s […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Detroit could be without Black representation in Congress again with top candidate off the ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit Democrat will not appear on the ballot after building significant support within the party in his attempt to unseat U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar in Michigan’s August primary, after election officials determined that he had not submitted enough valid signatures. Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett’s ruling on Tuesday to keep […]

19 hours ago

NAACP fund seeks to close Black voter registration and turnout gaps ahead of the November election