AP (NEW)

Person fatally shot by Washington state trooper during altercation on I-5 identified as Idaho man

May 22, 2024, 2:56 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The person who was fatally shot by a Washington state trooper during an altercation on Interstate 5 north of Seattle last week has been identified as an Idaho man.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office said the man was 31-year-old Marvin Arellano of Nampa, the Daily Herald reported. The office determined that he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The state patrol responded to a report of a man with a hammer on the shoulder of northbound I-5 in Everett on Thursday. While in a car, the man started ramming into a Department of Transportation contractor vehicle that had a lift operating over a slough with two contractors on board, investigators said previously.

Law enforcement officials said Arellano then attacked the road workers and a responding trooper, who shot him. Arellano died at the scene despite efforts by law enforcement to help him, according to officials. One of the contract workers was injured.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, which investigates police use of force, did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday from The Associated Press seeking an update on the investigation.

The name of the trooper has not been released.

