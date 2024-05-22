Invest in our Veterans
May 22, 2024, 3:36 PM | Updated: 4:08 pm
KIRO Newsradio has teamed up with Global Credit Union to support our veterans with the Invest in Our Veterans program!
For more than 75 years, Global Credit Union has been committed to our military communities — with 24/7/365 U.S.-based live support, affordable financial services, and employee volunteerism and aid to organizations that back our military and their families.
Submit a deserving organization in your community for their chance to win a $1,000 grant!
Click here for official contest rules.