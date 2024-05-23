Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

10-year-old hit with stray bullet in Skyway apartment shooting, in critical condition

May 23, 2024, 8:24 AM | Updated: May 24, 2024, 10:58 am

two-year-old stray bullet...

King County law enforcement responding to a June 2023 shooting at Creston Point Apartments in Skyway, the same apartment complex where the 2-year-old was hit with a stray bullet. (Photo: Kate Stone, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Kate Stone, KIRO Newsradio)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A 10-year-old is currently in the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a stray bullet in Skyway Thursday morning.

Details are still unclear regarding the shooting, but several shell casings were found outside the apartments where this happened by law enforcement. The apartment complex, Creston Point Apartments, was the scene of two other shootings within the past year.

More shootings at Creston Point apartments: ‘Just another day’ after shooting at Skyway apartment building

“Several gunshots were heard in the area,” Sergeant Eric White, a spokesperson for the King County Sheriff’s Office, told KIRO Newsradio. “A victim was found that had been hit by a stray bullet. That victim was a juvenile that was in one of the apartments.”

The child was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is currently in critical condition, as of this reporting, according to King County Fire.

“Our major crimes detectives are on scene investigating gathering evidence,” White added.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Editors Note: Multiple area media outlets initially reported the victim was 2 years old before learning the victim was, in fact, 10 years old. 

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Crime Blotter

king county gangs...

James Lynch

Are big time gangs operating in King County?

After a string of shootings, King County prosecutors believe the region is suffering from a gang problem, but it's more complicated than it seems.

7 hours ago

caregiver rape...

Frank Sumrall

Former assisted living caregiver charged with raping 2 patients in Shoreline

A former caregiver at an assisted living facility in Shoreline has been charged with multiple counts of rape involving patients at the facility.

9 hours ago

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle can be seen parked near some yellow police tape....

Steve Coogan

Woman shot in her bed while her child was next to her in West Seattle

A woman was shot and injured and her child was nearly hit when bullets penetrated the bedroom wall of their West Seattle home Wednesday.

22 hours ago

trader joe's high-speed chase...

Frank Sumrall

High-speed chase reaching 114 mph ends in arrest at Federal Way Trader Joe’s

A motorcycle rider was arrested at a Trader Joe's after initially evading police during a 114 mph-highway pursuit.

1 day ago

jewelry scam...

Charlie Harger

Nationwide fake jewelry scam affects local residents

Police around the country are warning about a scam where people are selling counterfeit jewelry in parking lots, a crime spree that is occurring locally.

2 days ago

yelm standoff...

Frank Sumrall

Two people dead in Yelm standoff involving SWAT, bomb squad

A long police standoff in Yelm ended with two people dead Tuesday night, with law enforcement a death investigation nearby could be related.

2 days ago

10-year-old hit with stray bullet in Skyway apartment shooting, in critical condition