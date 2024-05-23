10-year-old hit with stray bullet in Skyway apartment shooting, in critical condition

A 10-year-old is currently in the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a stray bullet in Skyway Thursday morning.

Details are still unclear regarding the shooting, but several shell casings were found outside the apartments where this happened by law enforcement. The apartment complex, Creston Point Apartments, was the scene of two other shootings within the past year.

More shootings at Creston Point apartments: ‘Just another day’ after shooting at Skyway apartment building

“Several gunshots were heard in the area,” Sergeant Eric White, a spokesperson for the King County Sheriff’s Office, told KIRO Newsradio. “A victim was found that had been hit by a stray bullet. That victim was a juvenile that was in one of the apartments.”

The child was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is currently in critical condition, as of this reporting, according to King County Fire.

“Our major crimes detectives are on scene investigating gathering evidence,” White added.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Editors Note: Multiple area media outlets initially reported the victim was 2 years old before learning the victim was, in fact, 10 years old.

