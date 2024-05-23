Close
Woman shot in her bed while her child was next to her in West Seattle

May 23, 2024, 4:11 PM | Updated: 4:15 pm

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle can be seen parked near some yellow police tape....

A Seattle Police Department vehicle can be seen parked near some yellow police tape. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

A woman was shot and injured and her young child was nearly hit, when bullets during a shooting struck and penetrated the bedroom wall of their home early Wednesday in West Seattle, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported.

According to a post on the department’s SPD Blotter, officers responded to the 9400 block of 27th Avenue Southwest at around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to the report of a woman being shot. They discovered the victim who had been shot twice in the legs. The officers then provided medical aid until the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) arrived and transported her to Harborview Medical Center. That victim is in stable condition, the department said.

Department officers learned the victim and her child were sleeping in the same bed when gunfire rang out from a nearby courtyard, the SPD Blotter post states. The toddler imagined to escape the incident unharmed.

More gunfire in Washington: Child, 2, hit with stray bullet in Skyway apartment shooting, in critical condition

Surveillance video shared with KOMO News from a neighbor shows three people dressed in black walking around an area outside of the residence where the woman and young child were sleeping and pointing toward the victim’s home and windows. Those three people then fired dozens of shots into the side of the building, including through the windows, before running from the scene. (The video of the shooting can be seen on the KOMO website. Viewer discretion is advised.)

“I saw three guys walk up, pull guns out, walk up to my neighbor’s window and they start shooting several shots, probably like 50 or 60 shots,” the neighbor said to KOMO News. “(Crime is) getting worse, like the rest of Seattle, but it’s in particular really bad. Out of control.”

SPD officers “located dozens of casings and recovered several spent bullets,” according to the SPD Blotter. The post also stated that the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone who has information has been asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000. People can also call the Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers reminds potential callers it never asks for names and those who call can remain anonymous.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

