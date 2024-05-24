Summer concerts, sports, pub crawls kick off Memorial Day weekend

It’s a long holiday weekend for Memorial Day, and despite the weather potentially not being the summer kickoff we are hoping for, there’s still tons to do.

The world’s longest garage sale

It’s the World’s Longest Garage Sale on the Long Beach Peninsula. You’ll want to put on your best walking shoes as you walk along the coast looking for cool trinkets and more. The sale runs all weekend long.

Concerts galore over Memorial Day weekend

If you are looking to catch some tunes this Memorial Day weekend, the concert slate is loaded. Portugal. The Man is at Remlinger Farms on Friday while Girl and Girl is live at Easy Street Records, Billy Joel is at T-Mobile Park and, if you can find second-hand tickets, the Young Fresh Fellows is at the Tractor Tavern.

Saturday, the White River Amphitheater hosts Avril Lavigne’s Greatest Hits Tour. All Time Low is also on the bill. Sarah McLachlan is performing at the Chateau Ste Michelle Winery in Woodinville on Saturday and Sunday. There are plenty more bands, so check your favorite local spot to see the latest lineup.

Sunday at the Neptune Theater is Massive Monkees Day. Massive Monkees is “a world-renowned hip-hop crew consisting of DJs, emcees and, most notably, 30 guys and girls dedicated to break dancing. The event will be celebrating 25 years of Massive Monkees with a variety of dancing competitions. There will be breakdance battles, footwork battles, open-style battles and more. Get tickets at the Neptune Theater’s website.

A donut or a beer?

Sometimes you have to ask yourself the tough questions like, what’s a better reward: A donut or a beer? On Saturday in Ballard, it is the Mighty-O Donut’s Tour de Donut. This ride will take you around the city with stops in Ballard, Greenlake, Capitol Hill and Denny Triangle. For each stop you make, you will be rewarded with a free donut and drip coffee (or a mini donut and a kid’s drink if you are a youngin.)

If beer is more your motivator, the Tour De Pints is for you. The ride is approximately 20 miles, starting at Flying Bike Brewery. The rest of the stops are a mystery and revealed as the ride goes along. Helmets are required, so make sure you strap that brain bucket on before you ride.

Seattle Center, Seattle Storm to dominate downtown festivities

The 53rd Annual Northwest Folklife Festival is happening all weekend long at the Seattle Center. You can learn about the heritage and traditions of Pacific Northwest communities, featuring art, music and more. Get more details and a full schedule of events on the Northwest Folklife Festival’s website.

If you are looking to check out some sports this weekend, the Seattle Storm take on the Washington Mystics at Climate Pledge Arena. Tip-Off is at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

Tonight is also the home opener for the two-time USL champion Ballard FC. The match starts tonight at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Tickets are available on the club’s website.

Memorial Day weekend ceremonies

Monday is Memorial Day and multiple ceremonies will be taking place that day. There will be formal ceremonies honoring U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the country’s armed forces in Arlington, Kent, Lynwood and at the State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake. Look on your community websites for details about events in your area.

Hope you all enjoy the long weekend and as always if you know of stuff going on in your area, let me know at PaulH@kiroradio.com

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio.