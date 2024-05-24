Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Suspect dead in Auburn after eviction order leads to officer involved shooting

May 24, 2024, 3:37 PM | Updated: 5:06 pm

Image: The Auburn Police Department and Kings County Sheriffs Deputies responded to an incident in ...

The Auburn Police Department and Kings County Sheriffs Deputies responded to an incident in Auburn on May 24, 2024. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

An eviction order led to an officer involved shooting in Auburn late Friday morning, according to a local investigation team.

According to a statement from the Valley Independent Investigative Team (VITT), deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the Auburn Police Department responded to 24 Auburn Way S in Auburn to serve a “high risk civil eviction order” late Friday morning. Within minutes of arriving at the building, deputies made contact, “which led to them utilizing deadly force.”

Despite first responders’ efforts, the subject was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

According to KIRO 7, a video of the shooting shows a SWAT team approached a home and was fired on before they fired back.

The VIIT is serving as the independent investigative team for this officer involved shooting, its statement reads. The VIIT is a multiagency team made up of investigators from seven south King County Police Departments: Auburn, Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent, Renton, Port of Seattle, and Tukwila. Since the VIIT incident involved the King County Sheriff’s Office and Auburn Police, their departments have been excluded from this investigation.

Six deputies were involved in this incident and have been placed on administrative leave.

Detectives from the Valley Independent Investigative Team (VITT) responded and are actively investigating the incident. The Des Moines Police Department is the lead investigating agency.

Earlier Friday, the King County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a post on X its deputies were involved in an officer involved shooting Friday morning in Auburn.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

