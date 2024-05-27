Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Nobody hurt after plane’s engine catches fire at Chicago O’Hare airport

May 27, 2024, 4:28 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — A commercial airliner’s engine caught fire Monday at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

United flight 2091 to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport aborted takeoff after flames were reported around 2 p.m. while the aircraft was still on the taxiway, the FAA said.

The airline said the plane, an Airbus A320, was towed to the gate. There were no injuries.

All 148 passengers were put on a different plane to make the trip, and delays were minimal, United said.

Arriving flights were briefly halted into O’Hare, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

The fire department and medical personnel met the aircraft out of an abundance of caution, United said.

National News

Associated Press

81-year-old arrested after police say he terrorized a California neighborhood with a slingshot

AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — An 81-year-old man who investigators say terrorized a Southern California neighborhood for years with a slingshot has been arrested, police said. While conducting an investigation, detectives “learned that during the course of 9-10 years, dozens of citizens were being victimized by a serial slingshot shooter,” the Azusa Police Department said in […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Man convicted of Chicago murder based on blind witness’ testimony sues city, police

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man convicted of murder based in part on testimony from a legally blind eyewitness is suing the city and the police department. A judge convicted Darien Harris in 2014 in connection with a fatal shooting at a South Side gas station in 2011. He was 12 years into a 76-year […]

7 hours ago

Photo: Basketball Hall of Fame legend Bill Walton laughs during a practice session for the NBA All-...

Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

Bill Walton, Hall of Fame player who became a star broadcaster, dies at 71

Bill Walton, who became a Hall of Famer for his NBA career and one of the biggest stars in basketball broadcasting, died Monday.

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Man accused of starting wildfire in national wildlife preserve near Arizona-California border

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A Yuma man has been arrested for allegedly starting a wildfire in a national wildlife preserve in southwest Arizona near the California border, according to authorities. Yuma County Sheriff’s officials said 47-year-old Jason Bradley Martin remains jailed on suspicion of arson, criminal damage and other charges. They announced Saturday night that […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Biden says each generation has to ‘earn’ freedom, in solemn Memorial Day remarks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden marked Memorial Day with a pledge that the country would continue the work of the nation’s fallen toward a more perfect union, “for which they lived, and for which they died.” Delivering remarks at a solemn remembrance ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Biden said each generation must ensure the […]

10 hours ago

Photo: A shopper moves past a display of items in a Costco warehouse Saturday, May 18, 2024....

Associated Press

What’s open and closed on Memorial Day

Businesses increasingly have chosen to stay open on the holiday, leading to what is now one of the biggest retail sales weekends of the year.

10 hours ago

Nobody hurt after plane’s engine catches fire at Chicago O’Hare airport