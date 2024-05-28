Close
SFD: Woman missing after swimming in Lake Washington, now a recovery effort

May 28, 2024, 10:31 AM | Updated: 10:44 am

woman missing lake washington...

Closeup of Seattle Fire Department insignia on one of its vehicles (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) fears a woman who is reportedly missing has drowned in Lake Washington near Pritchard Island Beach.

SFD’s water rescue is now officially a recovery effort, according to KOMO News. Pritchard Island Beach is located south of Seward Park near Rainier Valley.

More on drowning warnings: Cold water remains dangerous despite Seattle heatwave

SFD crews responded to reports of a “person in distress” in Lake Washington at approximately 10:11 p.m. Monday, according to their X post, with first responders dropping a buoy to mark the last known location of the woman.

According to SFD, the missing person is a 24-year-old woman. She was on a boat with friends and decided to go for a swim, but those on board quickly lost sight of her. SFD, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and the Coast Guard all responded to the scene. Some people boating nearby also tried to help in the search, according to KOMO News.

More missing people: 16-year-old girl from Bonney Lake still missing, not seen in five weeks

By 11:30 p.m., without finding anything, SFD cleared the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

