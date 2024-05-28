Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Mother tells police she shot one child and drowned another. A third was found safe

May 28, 2024, 12:40 PM | Updated: 4:10 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FESTUS, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman went to a police station Tuesday and told officers that she fatally shot one of her children and drowned the other, authorities said.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said at a news conference that authorities believe both children were killed Tuesday morning.

A 9-year-old girl was found dead inside the mother’s car, which was parked outside the Festus police station, where the mother turned herself in. Marshak said the other child had been drowned elsewhere. A 2-year-old boy was found dead in a fountain outside a resort near Festus, a suburb of St. Louis.

Marshak said officers searched for a third child who has been found safe.

The mother, who was from the Festus area, was arrested and the deaths are being investigated as homicides. Their identities have not been released, and authorities have not disclosed a possible motive.

___

This story has been corrected to show that a second child was found drowned.

National News

Associated Press

European-Japanese climate research satellite launched from California aboard SpaceX rocket

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A European-Japanese climate research satellite designed to study Earth’s temperature balance was launched into orbit from California on Tuesday. The EarthCARE satellite lifted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 3:20 p.m. The satellite was successfully deployed about 10 minutes later, […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

Former California water official pleads guilty to conspiring to steal water from irrigation canal

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former California water official has pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal water in a deal with federal prosecutors in the state’s crop-rich Central Valley. The Los Angeles Times reports Tuesday that 78-year-old Dennis Falaschi, who used to head the Panoche Water District, entered the plea in federal court in Fresno. […]

51 minutes ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors build their case at bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez with emails and texts

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors were presenting their bribery case against New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez drip-by-drip on Tuesday, showing jurors a steady stream of documents, emails and phone records that they’ll explain more thoroughly later in the trial. The evidence was being shown to Manhattan federal court jurors through the testimony of an FBI […]

53 minutes ago

Associated Press

Authorities urge proper cooking of wild game after 6 relatives fall ill from parasite in bear meat

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reaffirmed the importance of properly cooking wild game after six people became sick from a parasite traced to undercooked bear meat that was served at a family reunion in South Dakota. The six — one in South Dakota, four in Minnesota and one […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Pilot injured after a military aircraft crashes near international airport in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A military aircraft crashed Tuesday near the international airport in New Mexico’s largest city, sending up a large plume of smoke and injuring the pilot. The pilot, the only person on board, was able to escape after crashing around 2 p.m. on the south side of the airport and was taken […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Reno police officer who accidentally shot suspect pulled trigger when hit by another officer’s Taser

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Reno police officer accidentally shot an unarmed suspect in 2020 when he flinched and pulled the trigger on his service revolver in an inadvertent response to being stuck by a Taser fired by another officer, a prosecutor said Tuesday. Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks cleared Officer Richard Jager of […]

2 hours ago

Mother tells police she shot one child and drowned another. A third was found safe