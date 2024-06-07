Close
CONTESTS AND EVENTS

Win a Trip to Victoria B.C. from Clipper Vacations!

Jun 7, 2024, 10:45 AM

...

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to beautiful Victoria B.C. on the fast Clipper ferry provided by Clipper Vacations! The quick 2-hour and 45 minute ferry ride departs from Pier 69 in Seattle and arrives in Belleville Terminal in downtown Victoria, BC’s Inner Harbor.

Enter below starting Monday, June 10 through June 16, 2024. Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Winners must be at least 21 years of age and have proper documentation to enter Canada. Learn more about travel to Canada with Clipper Vacations here.

Prize is a voucher for two standby tickets to Victoria BC with Clipper Vacations. See contest rules for complete details. 

 

