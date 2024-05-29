Close
Rantz: Chief Adrian Diaz likely out at Seattle Police Department, sources say

May 29, 2024, 1:01 AM | Updated: 1:10 am

Image: Seattle Police Department Chief Adrian Diaz is seen in September 2020....

Seattle Police Department Chief Adrian Diaz is seen in September 2020. (File photo: Elaine Thompson, AP)

(File photo: Elaine Thompson, AP)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

Rumors are swirling that Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz is out of his job and a press conference is being called Wednesday afternoon.

One well-placed Seattle Police source tells “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH that it’s likely true. A second source with knowledge of the situation says he’s out as chief.

If true, the departure comes as Diaz and the department faces a number of complaints and lawsuits alleging sexism, harassment and discrimination. A 27-year-veteran of the department sued Diaz for sex and wage discrimination lawsuit. Four female officers alleged they faced bullying, sexual harassment, and gender discrimination within the department. A third lawsuit claimed retaliation for reporting racial discrimination.

Is Adrian Diaz really out as Seattle Police chief?

The source said that Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell “does not like the drama around Diaz.”

“I know this mayor and the mayor’s office. I know the mayor is committed to equity and women having equal wages as men. I think they are very, very concerned about women, generally, and (dislike) the drama. I don’t want it to be the case (that Diaz is fired),” the well-placed Seattle Police Department source.

The claims of drama appear to be part of a coordinated effort by a small group of aggrieved Seattle staffers unhappy with Diaz’s staffing decisions and other policy choices.

“The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH has not independently confirmed that Diaz will depart from the chief role.

