Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

UN rights group says Japan needs to do more to counter human rights abuses

May 29, 2024, 3:48 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOKYO (AP) — A group working under the U.N. Human Rights Council has issued a wide-ranging report about rights in Japan, including discrimination against minorities and unhealthy working conditions.

The report, issued this week in Geneva, recommended various changes in Japan, such as more training in businesses to raise awareness of rights issues, setting up mechanisms to hear grievances, enhancing diversity and strengthening checks on labor conditions, as well as sanctions on human rights violations.

The U.N. Working Group on Business and Human Rights, which visited Japan last year, is made up of independent human rights experts who work under a mandate from the council, but they don’t speak for it.

Their report listed as problem areas the gender wage gap and discrimination against the Ainu indigenous group, LGBTQ and people with disabilities, noting a long list of people it considered “at risk.”

“The crux of the challenges faced by at-risk stakeholder groups is the lack of diversity and inclusion in the labor market, on the one hand, and the prevalence of discrimination, harassment and violence in the workplace and society at large on the other,” it said.

The report called “abhorrent” the working conditions of foreigners and migrants and voiced concern about cancer cases among people working at the Fukushima nuclear plant that suffered meltdowns in 2011.

The report also said protection of whistleblowers in Japan and access to the judicial process need to be improved.

Among the issues raised in the report was alleged sexual abuse at the Japanese entertainment company formerly known as Johnny and Associates.

Dozens of men have come forward alleging they were sexually abused as children and teens by Johnny Kitagawa, who headed Johnny’s, as the company is known, while they were working as actors and singers decades ago.

Kitagawa was never charged and died in 2019. The head of Johnny’s issued a public apology in May last year. The company has not yet responded to the report.

The report said the monetary compensation that the company, now renamed Smile-Up, paid to 201 people was not enough.

“This is still a long way from meeting the needs of the victims who have requested timely remediation, including those whose compensation claims are under appeal,” the report said.

It also urged Smile-Up to offer mental health care and provide lawyers and clinical psychologists for free.

Junya Hiramoto, one of those who have come forward, welcomed the report as a first step.

“The abuse is not past us. It is with us now and will remain with us,” he said on Wednesday.

___

AP correspondent James Keaten in Geneva contributed to this report.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Politics

Associated Press

US appoints a new representative to Taiwan as the self-governing island faces China’s intimidation

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The United States has appointed a new representative to Taiwan, as China boosts its threats against the self-ruled island following the election of a new president who wants the territory to maintain its de-facto independence. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and this week staged naval and air force drills […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Jury in Trump’s hush money case will begin deliberations after hearing instructions from judge

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors in Donald Trump’s hush money trial are expected to begin deliberations Wednesday after receiving instructions from the judge on the law and the factors they may consider as they strive to reach a verdict in the first criminal case against a former American president. The deliberations follow a marathon day […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Mexico’s next president is likely a woman. But in some Indigenous villages, men have all the power

PLAN DE AYALA, Mexico (AP) — At 4:30 a.m., the girls and women begin to appear in the dark streets of this rural village of Tojolabal people in southern Mexico. They walk in silence. Some are headed to grind corn to make their family’s tortillas. Others fetch firewood to carry home, on their backs or […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Former California water official pleads guilty to conspiring to steal water from irrigation canal

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former California water official has pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal water in a deal with federal prosecutors in the state’s crop-rich Central Valley. The Los Angeles Times reports Tuesday that 78-year-old Dennis Falaschi, who used to head the Panoche Water District, entered the plea in federal court in Fresno. […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors build their case at bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez with emails and texts

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors were presenting their bribery case against New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez drip-by-drip on Tuesday, showing jurors a steady stream of documents, emails and phone records that they’ll explain more thoroughly later in the trial. The evidence was being shown to Manhattan federal court jurors through the testimony of an FBI […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Reno police officer who accidentally shot suspect pulled trigger when hit by another officer’s Taser

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Reno police officer accidentally shot an unarmed suspect in 2020 when he flinched and pulled the trigger on his service revolver in an inadvertent response to being stuck by a Taser fired by another officer, a prosecutor said Tuesday. Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks cleared Officer Richard Jager of […]

13 hours ago

UN rights group says Japan needs to do more to counter human rights abuses