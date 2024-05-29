Close
Beloved ‘beer mecca’ Brouwer’s Café in Fremont to close after 19 years

May 29, 2024, 12:54 PM

Brouwer's Café...

Overflowing beer head (Photo: Karsten Moran, Getty Images)

(Photo: Karsten Moran, Getty Images)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


Brouwer’s Café, a Belgian-inspired pub located in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood, announced it will be shuttering its doors on June 29 after 19 years of business.

According to the Washington Beer Blog, the establishment was recognized as “a beer mecca” within the Puget Sound region and “one of the top beer bars in the USA.”

The Seattle Times reported the reason for the closure was a combination of rising costs for food and labor, staff shortages and lower-than-anticipated foot traffic.

More restaurants closing: Red Lobster files for bankruptcy, closes dozens of US locations, including Washington store

“All those are contributing factors to our slow decline in business,” Nat Pellman, Brouwer’s general manager, told The Seattle Times. “It became evident that this needed to happen, unfortunately. The old Fremont regulars have moved out of Fremont. The consumers have changed. The market has changed, even the Fremont neighborhood has changed.”

Brouwer’s Café was among the city’s first bars with a special focus on craft beer. The popular watering hole had a menu that included 64 craft beers on tap and over 400 in bottles, mostly dedicated to local and regional beers.

In its heyday, beer lovers up and down the West Coast would travel to Brouwer’s Café for its massive craft beer selection.

“In the early years, we had days with people three deep at the bar because they just had to have that special release beer, and our festivals caused lines around the block,” Pellman said in a press release. “The energy was high, we were at the forefront of the beer scene, and it was a lot of fun for our customers and our staff. The friendships we created will last forever!”

More closures in Seattle: Rite Aid to close 11 Wash. stores, including 5 Bartell Drugs locations

Additionally, Brouwer’s Café would advocate for many social causes, including raising $50,000 for Planned Parenthood, according to The Seattle Times. The bar held events promoting women in a mostly male-dominated beer industry, including a “Drunk Herstory” production.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

