Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Michigan willing to spend millions to restore Flint properties ripped up by pipe replacement

May 29, 2024, 4:19 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — The state of Michigan said it’s willing to step in and oversee property repairs at 1,900 homes in Flint where water pipes have been inspected or replaced but the grounds remain a mess.

The city in March was found in civil contempt by a judge after blowing past deadlines to get the work done, years after a water switch in Flint in 2014 caused lead to leach off old pipes, spoiling the drinking water system.

Between 10,000 and 11,000 lead or galvanized steel pipes have been replaced out of 30,000 water lines that were excavated and checked, under a lawsuit settlement between Flint and residents, the Natural Resources Defense Council said.

“But there are 1,900 homes where the city has not gone back to fix the property,” NRDC attorney Sarah Tallman said, noting broken driveways and sidewalks and ripped-up lawns.

In a court filing, the state asked U.S. District Judge David Lawson to allow it to step in.

“The state has agreed to assume responsibility for managing the work being conducted by the city’s contractors, including payment of additional funds required to complete that work,” the attorney general’s office said Wednesday.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the city is grateful for the help. The balance of the work will likely cost more than $4.75 million.

“We welcome the state’s involvement,” Tallman said. “Our goal is just to finish the job. It’s already years overdue, and the city has not lived up to its commitments.”

Nearly $100 million for the pipe replacement project came from state and federal governments. Flint returned to a Detroit-area water supplier in fall 2015.

___

Follow Ed White at https://twitter.com/edwritez

National News

Associated Press

Disneyland performers’ vote to unionize is certified by federal labor officials

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Character and parade performers at Disneyland in California are officially unionized. Federal labor officials said Wednesday that they’ve certified the results of a three-day election that took place earlier this month in Anaheim. Actors’ Equity Association will represent roughly 1,700 performers and assistants who help bring Disney’s popular characters to life […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Massachusetts fugitive dubbed the ‘bad breath rapist’ captured in California after 16 years at large

DANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A fugitive dubbed the “bad breath rapist” has been arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area more than 16 years after he fled following his conviction for sexually assaulting a coworker in Massachusetts, authorities said this week. Tuen Kit Lee was found guilty at a 2007 trial of the kidnapping and […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

West Virginia’s first ombudsman for state’s heavily burdened foster care system resigns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The first ombudsman of West Virginia’s heavily burdened foster care system has resigned. Pamela Woodman-Kaehler’s resignation will take effect June 6, the state Department of Health announced in a statement. Woodman-Kaehler said she was “choosing to pursue a new opportunity,” but did not provide more details. Woodman-Kaehler said the ombudsman’s program […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Ohio man gets probation after pleading guilty to threatening North Caroilna legislator

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An Ohio man received supervised probation after pleading guilty to threatening to kill a North Carolina state senator in a social media message last year. Nicolas Alan Daniels, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, entered a plea to one felony count of threatening a legislative officer last Thursday in Wake County court, according […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

House Ethics Committee will investigate Rep. Henry Cuellar after his federal indictment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee is opening an investigation into Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, after his indictment earlier this month on allegations of bribery, money laundering and working on behalf of a foreign government. The committee said Wednesday that it voted unanimously to take the rare step of pursuing an investigation into Cuellar, […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Murder trial ordered in Michigan killing that stoked anti-immigrant campaign rhetoric

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of killing his Michigan girlfriend after returning to the U.S. following deportation was ordered Wednesday to stand trial for murder. The case against Brandon Ortiz Vite, a Mexican citizen, became a political flashpoint in April when former President Donald Trump accused the Biden administration of failing to […]

7 hours ago

Michigan willing to spend millions to restore Flint properties ripped up by pipe replacement