Weekend Roundup: June ushers in Pride Month, pet events and more

May 30, 2024, 7:30 AM

weekend pride month...

Promotional image for the event "Pride at the Park" from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Volunteer Park Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Seattle Pride)

(Photo courtesy of Seattle Pride)

Paul Holden's Profile Picture

BY PAUL HOLDEN


KIRO Newsradio producer and writer

Summer is here and we got lots of things going on in the Puget Sound region.

June is Pride Month and celebrations are getting started this weekend for a milestone moment.

Seattle is celebrating 50 years of Pride Month celebrations and it all starts at Pride in the Park. On Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Volunteer Park, there will be live music, food trucks, vendors, informative booths and more. There will also be programming for kids and families, and the event is free so no tickets are needed.

This isn’t the only Pride-related event this weekend. There’s a street festival in White Center on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

More on Pride Month in Washington: Lake Stevens mayor defends decision to not declare June as Pride Month

If you are looking to give back this weekend, there’s a community cleanup happening in Capitol Hill. It’s called Taking Pride in Capitol Hill and lasts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free, but t-shirts and food are first-come, first-served.

Paw-Fest returns to Kent

Paw-Fest is back this weekend! What’s Paw-Fest? It is a pet adoption event that features a pet parade, costume contest, agility shows, training tips and more. Pup cups will be served of course. Come meet your next furry friend or family member from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Kent Station.

Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival

The Festál celebrations continue this weekend at the Seattle Center. This weekend it is the Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival. The festival commemorates the anniversary of Philippine Independence. Held on the first or second week of June at the Seattle Center since 1987, the event has grown into the largest festival of Filipino arts and culture in the Pacific Northwest.

The event starts Saturday with a grand opening ceremony followed by dances, folk songs, food and a fashion extravaganza. The celebration goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Plant Sale Fundraiser at UW

If you are looking for some new houseplants and a way to support the University of Washington (UW), you are in luck. The annual Plant Sale Fundraiser kicks off Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You’ll be able to walk through the UW farm and can pick up tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, summer squash, pollinators, herbs and more, all being organic.

More from Paul Holden: Washington has the right idea when it comes to sports betting

Lumen Field hosts Bacon, Eggs and Kegs Festival

Who doesn’t love a little kegs and eggs?! The Bacon, Eggs and Kegs Festival is this weekend at Lumen Field. You’ll be able to enjoy beers, ciders, mimosas, Blood Mary’s and more while dining on brunch bites from Seattle area restaurants, chefs and food trucks. There will be live music as well as plenty of life-size yard games.

HONK! Fest in Georgetown, Columbia City, Pratt Park

Get ready for HONK! Fest West this weekend. HONK! Fest West’s mission statement is simple: Activate public spaces through energetic musical performances. You can find the tunes in three locations, Friday in Georgetown, Saturday in Columbia City and Sunday at Pratt Park.

All these cool things and more are going down this weekend. Know of something going on? Let me know at PaulH@kiroradio.com

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio.

