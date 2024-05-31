Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Tesla recalling more than 125,000 vehicles to fix seat belt warning system

May 31, 2024, 5:57 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Tesla is recalling more than 125,000 vehicles to fix a seat belt warning system that may increase the risk of an injury in a collision.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the recall includes certain 2012-2024 Model S, 2015-2024 Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles.

The seat belt warning system is supposed to provide audible and visual seat belt reminder signals to drivers to alert them that their seat belt isn’t fastened. The NHTSA said that on certain vehicles, the audible and visual seat belt reminder signals were not going off at the time they were supposed to, which doesn’t comply with federal safety requirements.

The NHTSA said that as of Tuesday, Tesla had identified 104 warranty claims that may be related to the condition. The company isn’t aware of any collisions, fatalities or injuries that may be related to the condition.

Tesla, which is headed by billionaire Elon Musk, plans to start deploying an over-the-air software update to the affected vehicles free of charge in June. The software update will remove dependency on the driver seat occupancy switch from the software and only rely on driver seat belt buckle and ignition status to activate the seat belt reminder signals.

Last month Tesla recalled 3,878 of its 2024 vehicle to accelerate unintentionally and increase the risk of a crash.

In February the NHTSA announced the recall of nearly 2.2 million Tesla vehicles sold in the United States because some warning lights on the instrument panel are too small. The agency also said at the time that it had upgraded a 2023 investigation into Tesla steering problems to an engineering analysis, a step closer to a recall.

In April the NHTSA said that it was investigating whether last year’s recall of Tesla’s Autopilot driving system did enough to make sure drivers pay attention to the road.

National News

Associated Press

Minneapolis police chief shares anger with fellow officers over ambush death of one of their own

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis’ police chief told grieving officers early Friday that he was angered and hurt by the ambush death of one of their own as the city and state mourned the loss. Chief Brian O’Hara joined other officers outside the station where Officer Jamal Mitchell worked before he was fatally shot Thursday while […]

3 minutes ago

Associated Press

UN votes to end Iraq political mission established after 2003 US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Friday to end the U.N. political mission in Iraq established in 2003 following the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein to coordinate post-conflict humanitarian and reconstruction efforts, and to help restore a representative government in the country. The Iraqi government asked the counci l in […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

Evers appoints replacement for University of Wisconsin regent who refuses to step down

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed a bankruptcy attorney Friday to replace a conservative-leaning Universities of Wisconsin regent who is refusing to step down. Evers announced that he has appointed Tim Nixon to succeed Robert Atwell. Nixon works on law firm Godfrey & Kahn’s Bankruptcy and Financial Restructuring Team. He holds a […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: May 29 The Washington Post on America’s economic mood remains glum. This is despite great news: Growth is strong; the stock market just hit record levels; unemployment is low; and inflation has significantly cooled in the past year. Dig a little deeper into public sentiment […]

45 minutes ago

Associated Press

Texas Supreme Court rejects challenge to state’s abortion law over medical exceptions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court on Friday rejected a challenge to one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the U.S. following a lawsuit by women who had serious pregnancy complications. The ruling from the court, whose nine justices are all elected Republicans, is the latest decision to uphold Texas’ abortion ban, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia registers as independent, citing ‘partisan extremism’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Body Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced Friday he has registered as an independent, raising questions about his future political plans. Manchin, who would have faced a tough reelection in November if he had chosen to run, has long been an outspoken critic of the Democratic Party and an obstacle […]

2 hours ago

Tesla recalling more than 125,000 vehicles to fix seat belt warning system