Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Nashville to launch investigation into complaint alleging police lobbied to gut oversight panel

May 31, 2024, 11:10 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell on Friday announced an independent investigation following a complaint alleging the police department actively lobbied to gut the city’s community oversight board, as well as a number of other misconduct claims.

The complaint was filed earlier this month by Garet Davidson, who retired from the Metro Nashville Police Department in January. He worked two years in the department’s Office of Professional Accountability, which is the city’s internal affairs unit.

A redacted copy of the 61-page complaint provided by the police department outlines a long list of claims ranging from accusations that ranking personnel receive better outcomes in investigations, command staff being overly involved in internal investigations, officers purposefully not keeping records to avoid any incriminating paper trails, an improper reduction of police training for new recruits, and a failure to enact a “zero-tolerance” policy on sexual harassment and discrimination.

“I believe it’s important — and I believe the public expects — that we establish impartiality when it comes to serious allegations about conduct within Metro, and it is important to conduct an independent investigation into the recent allegations made by former MNPD Lt. Garet Davidson and filed with MNPD’s Office of Professional Accountability,” O’Connell said in a statement Friday.

The investigation will be led by former U.S. Attorney Edward Stanton, who served as the chief federal prosecutor in West Tennessee during the Obama administration.

Stanton was recently tapped by Republican Gov. Bill Lee to review Tennessee’s lethal injection manual and Department of Correction staffing. Stanton’s investigation ultimately foun d that Tennessee has not complied with its own lethal injection process ever since it was revised in 2018, resulting in several executions being conducted without proper testing of the drugs used.

Meanwhile, Nashville’s police department said Friday that it will also conduct its own investigation into the complaint.

“A periodic review of practices and procedures in a large police department such as ours is healthy for the organization,” Police Chief John Drake said in a statement.

Out of the several allegations Davidson listed in his complaint, Drake’s statement only addressed the accusation involving a lack of proper training for new officers.

“The state of Tennessee requires a minimum 488 training hours to be certified as a police officer. New police officers who graduate from MNPD basic training receive 893.5 hours of training, 83% more training hours than required by the state,” he said.

Yet tucked inside the sweeping complaint are allegations that two high-ranking Nashville officers worked with Tennessee’s Republican-controlled Legislature on legislation that ultimately resulted in all community oversight boards being replaced with review committees that have no power to investigate police misconduct allegations.

Under the new law, which went into effect last summer, community oversight boards were transformed into “police advisory and review committees,” which will only allow the mayor-appointed members to refer complaints to law enforcement internal affairs units.

The move came as Nashville voters overwhelmingly approved creating a community oversight board in 2022.

As a reward for gutting the community oversight board, Davidson’s complaint alleges that at least one officer received a “small, laser engraved crystal-style award in front of nearly the entire OPA Division.”

Davidson also alleged that both the officers and lawmakers worked privately to “subvert local law in order to have something more favorable” and did so “behind closed doors, with contact with lawmakers believed to have been kept off official records.”

News of the complaint was first made public last week by Nashville’s Community Review Board — the panel that replaced the community oversight board.

At that meeting, members discussed the allegations despite being advised to keep the matter secret by the city’s attorney. Members expressed frustration at the advice.

Notably, Nashville’s legal department did not launch a lawsuit against the state seeking to protect the community oversight board even though it filed several lawsuits against newly enacted statutes targeting Nashville.

National News

Associated Press

Minneapolis police chief shares anger with fellow officers over ambush death of one of their own

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis’ police chief told grieving officers early Friday that he was angered and hurt by the ambush death of one of their own as the city and state mourned the loss. Chief Brian O’Hara joined other officers outside the station where Officer Jamal Mitchell worked before he was fatally shot Thursday while […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

UN votes to end Iraq political mission established after 2003 US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Friday to end the U.N. political mission in Iraq established in 2003 following the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein to coordinate post-conflict humanitarian and reconstruction efforts, and to help restore a representative government in the country. The Iraqi government asked the counci l in […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Evers appoints replacement for University of Wisconsin regent who refuses to step down

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed a bankruptcy attorney Friday to replace a conservative-leaning Universities of Wisconsin regent who is refusing to step down. Evers announced that he has appointed Tim Nixon to succeed Robert Atwell. Nixon works on law firm Godfrey & Kahn’s Bankruptcy and Financial Restructuring Team. He holds a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: May 29 The Washington Post on America’s economic mood remains glum. This is despite great news: Growth is strong; the stock market just hit record levels; unemployment is low; and inflation has significantly cooled in the past year. Dig a little deeper into public sentiment […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas Supreme Court rejects challenge to state’s abortion law over medical exceptions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court on Friday rejected a challenge to one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the U.S. following a lawsuit by women who had serious pregnancy complications. The ruling from the court, whose nine justices are all elected Republicans, is the latest decision to uphold Texas’ abortion ban, […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia registers as independent, citing ‘partisan extremism’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Body Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced Friday he has registered as an independent, raising questions about his future political plans. Manchin, who would have faced a tough reelection in November if he had chosen to run, has long been an outspoken critic of the Democratic Party and an obstacle […]

4 hours ago

Nashville to launch investigation into complaint alleging police lobbied to gut oversight panel