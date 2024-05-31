Close
CRIME BLOTTER

1-year-old killed after getting struck by car in Lynnwood, driver possibly under the influence

May 31, 2024, 12:45 PM

one-year-old...

A Snohomish County Sheriff's vehicle is seen in Lynnwood in March 2024. (Photo: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest)

(Photo: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A one-year-old child was hit and killed by a vehicle in Lynnwood while the infant was playing in the yard with their parents last night.

At approximately 7 p.m. Thursday, detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) responded to the fatal collision, which occurred in the 13900 block of Beverly Park Road in Lynnwood.

More local crime: Renton ‘career criminal’ arrested after ‘heated’ police chase on foot

When deputies arrived, aid was provided to the victim at the scene of the crime, but the one-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene.

“During the investigation, detectives discovered the one-year-old child was playing in the front yard with two other siblings and their parent,” Courtney O’Keefe, director of communications with Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, said. “A roommate, a 45-year-old man, arrived home to the residence and when he pulled into the driveway, he struck the child.”

The 45-year-old suspect was taken into custody for vehicular homicide and was booked in the Snohomish County Jail.

While an investigation into the crash remains ongoing, CIU detectives believe drugs were a contributing factor in the collision, according to O’Keefe. A blood search warrant was applied for and administered.

More local crime: Man killed, another injured after being stabbed in Queen Anne park

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

