Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Massachusetts teacher on leave after holding mock slave auction and using racial slur, official says

May 31, 2024, 3:25 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A fifth-grade teacher in Massachusetts has been placed on paid leave after a series of incidents including holding a mock slave auction, using a racial slur, and calling out the student who reported the slur, a school official said.

Officials did not name the teacher at the Margaret A. Neary Elementary School in Southborough, a town about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Boston.

District Superintendent Gregory Martineau told parents in a statement this week that he first learned about the incidents from parents in April.

He said the first incident — a mock slave auction — took place in January during a history lesson on the economy of the Southern colonies.

“The educator asked two children sitting in front of the room, who were of color, to stand, and the educator and class discussed physical attributes (i.e., teeth and strength),” Martineau wrote.

He said those kinds of teaching methods are inappropriate, trivialize the experience of the victims, and are disproportionately traumatic for students of color.

In the second incident, in April, the teacher was reading aloud from a book and used a slur, which the district later discovered does not appear in the book, officials said. Martineau told parents in his statement that dehumanizing words such as slurs should not be spoken by employees or students.

The superintendent said the parents then had a chance to meet with the teacher and the principal to learn more about the two incidents, with the school seeking to be transparent with parents and to learn from its mistakes.

But the next day, “the educator inappropriately called out the student who had reported the educator’s use of the racial slur, which is not acceptable,” Martineau said.

He said the district then began a formal investigation and placed the teacher on leave. School Principal Kathleen Valenti was also placed on paid leave for 10 days this month, the superintendent said.

Valenti could not be immediately reached Friday.

Martineau apologized to parents for what had happened and added that he acknowledged “there were missteps in this process that further complicated the situation.”

He said all personnel matters would remain confidential.

In the nearby town of Southwick, investigators in March announced they were pursuing criminal charges against six teens who they said participated in “a hateful, racist online chat that included heinous language, threats, and a mock slave auction.”

A group on Snapchat was created overnight from Feb. 8 through Feb. 9 by a group of eighth-grade students, according to investigators. During the chat, some participants expressed hateful and racist comments, including wanting to commit acts of violence toward people of color, racial slurs, derogatory pictures and videos, and a mock slave auction directed at two particular students, investigators said.

National News

Associated Press

Ohio explosion caused by cut gas line thought to be turned off, investigators say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A crew working in the basement area of an Ohio building intentionally cut a gas line not knowing it was pressurized before a deadly explosion this week, the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday. NTSB board member Tom Chapman said preliminary investigation shows workers were in the basement to clear out […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Will Scharf, a lawyer for Donald Trump; White House national security spokesman John Kirby. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Gov. Doug […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

At bribery trial, ex-US official casts Sen. Bob Menendez as a villain in Egyptian meat controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — A former top U.S. agricultural official cast Sen. Bob Menendez as a villain at his bribery trial Friday, saying he tried to stop him from disrupting an unusual sudden monopoly that developed five years ago over the certification of meat exported to Egypt. A Manhattan federal court jury heard the official, […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Trump responds to guilty verdict with attacks and false claims

Former President Donald Trump on Friday addressed his conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in what prosecutors have called a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election by paying hush money to silence the accounts of women who claimed to have extramarital sex with him. While making his comments he repeated numerous […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Publisher of ‘2000 Mules’ apologizes to Georgia man falsely accused of ballot fraud in the film

ATLANTA (AP) — The publisher of “2000 Mules” issued a statement Friday apologizing to a Georgia man who was shown in the film and falsely accused of ballot fraud during the 2020 election. The widely debunked film includes surveillance video showing Mark Andrews, his face blurred, putting five ballots in a drop box in Lawrenceville, […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida sheriff’s office fires deputy who fatally shot airman at home

A Florida Panhandle sheriff on Friday fired a deputy who fatally shot an airman at his home while holding a handgun pointed to the ground, saying the deputy’s life was never in danger and he should not have fired his weapon. Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden fired Deputy Eddie Duran, who fatally shot Senior Airman […]

4 hours ago

Massachusetts teacher on leave after holding mock slave auction and using racial slur, official says