Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Pulitzer Prize-winning AP photographer Ron Edmonds dies. His images of Reagan shooting are indelible

Jun 1, 2024, 12:00 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly assigned to cover the Reagan White House, Associated Press photographer Ron Edmonds knew the most important part of the job was to keep watch on the president “at all times.”

He did that for 28 years.

But there was never a day like March 30, 1981. That was when Edmonds, who died Friday night in Virginia at age 77, took a series of images for the ages.

President Ronald Reagan had just spoken to members of the AFL-CIO at a Hilton hotel not far from the White House. As Reagan emerged from the hotel, John Hinckley Jr. used a revolver to fire at the president, his aides and his protective detail.

Edmonds was in place for an exclusive series of pictures taken across the roof of Reagan’s limousine as Reagan was struck and then shoved down and into the vehicle. It sped to the hospital where doctors saved the president’s life.

That coverage and those indelible images won Edmonds the Pulitzer for spot news photography.

“I wish it had been for a picture that had not been of violence, of people being hurt,” he said when the award was announced on April 12, 1982.

Edmonds was summoned to the Oval Office for a chat with the president the next day. Reagan joked, Edmonds said, that photographers always asked him for “just one more” picture. He could replay the shooting scene, the president said, but this time he would use a stuntman.

In a first-person retrospective three decades later, Edmonds said in an AP video that the fateful day was shaping up like one of the thousands of events he had covered during Reagan’s campaign: “Meet and greet, a little speech, shake some hands. I actually thought it was going to be a rather boring event.’’

Outside, however, the photographer heard what sounded like firecrackers.

“Everything happened in such a quick, split-second. If you looked to your right to see what the shot, what the noise was, and looked back, the president was already gone. The president immediately, when the first pop went off, he kind of grimaced in his face and that’s when I pushed the shutter down,’’ Edmonds recalled.

Would it be blurry because Reagan was whisked away so fast? Edmonds had to wait until the film was processed so he could see the negatives and know whether he had anything.

“You did the best you could with the abilities that you’ve got,” he said. Of this, he was sure: “I had the camera on him and I mean I saw everything through the viewfinder.’’

Honored in 2013 by the White House News Photographers Association with its Lifetime Achievement Award, Edmonds traced the arc of his career.

“I decided to take a photography class in 1968 and it literally changed my life,” Edmonds wrote. A newspaper photographer turned college professor encouraged Edmonds to photograph antiwar demonstrations in Sacramento, California.

Edmonds sold one of his images for $25 to United Press International. “I saw it in the newspaper the next day, and I knew what I wanted to do for a living.

He freelanced in California before taking a job at the Honolulu Star-Bulletin. Five years later came a promotion to chief photographer.

Edmonds, who was born June 6, 1946, in California, met his wife, Grace, when she joined the newspaper in 1975 to cover courts. She survives him, as does their daughter Ashley.

“Opting for a bigger pond,” he wrote, Edmonds joined UPI in Sacramento in 1978 as a newspicture bureau manager.

The AP came calling during Reagan’s presidential campaign in 1980 with an opening in the Washington bureau. “It was a dream come true to work at the White House with legends in the craft,” Edmonds wrote.

The Pulitzer, he noted, was earned on only his second day as the AP’s White House photographer covering Reagan.

“The most important element of my job was to watch the president at all times, and I think, on that day, I did everything I was supposed to do,” Edmonds wrote.

“Still, I was convinced I was in trouble with my bosses because I had failed to get a picture of John Hinckley Jr. When I got word to call the president of the AP in New York, I assumed the worst. He told me, ‘You nailed it, kid.’ I got a $50-a-week merit raise. My bureau chief, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Walter Mears, jokingly complained that he had only gotten a $25-a-week raise for his Pulitzer.”

Edmonds retired in 2009, when he was the AP’s senior White House photographer. He had covered presidents and the world, Super Bowls and the Olympics.

National News

Image: Chad Daybell sits at the defense table after the jury's verdict in his murder trial was read...

Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Idaho jury decides Chad Daybell should be put to death for murders

The jury that convicted Chad Guy Daybell of three murders said Saturday he should be put to death for the crimes.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Downtown Atlanta water service disrupted, forcing business closings and water boil notice

Atlanta officials were slowly repressuring the city’s water system Saturday after corroding water pipes burst in downtown and Midtown, forcing many businesses and attractions to close and affecting water service in area homes. The city was handing out cases of water and setting up portable toilets at several fire stations and first responders were checking […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Ohio explosion caused by cut gas line thought to be turned off, investigators say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A crew working in the basement area of an Ohio building intentionally cut a gas line not knowing it was pressurized before a deadly explosion this week, the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday. NTSB board member Tom Chapman said preliminary investigation shows workers were in the basement to clear out […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Will Scharf, a lawyer for Donald Trump; White House national security spokesman John Kirby. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Gov. Doug […]

23 hours ago

Associated Press

At bribery trial, ex-US official casts Sen. Bob Menendez as a villain in Egyptian meat controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — A former top U.S. agricultural official cast Sen. Bob Menendez as a villain at his bribery trial Friday, saying he tried to stop him from disrupting an unusual sudden monopoly that developed five years ago over the certification of meat exported to Egypt. A Manhattan federal court jury heard the official, […]

24 hours ago

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Trump responds to guilty verdict with attacks and false claims

Former President Donald Trump on Friday addressed his conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in what prosecutors have called a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election by paying hush money to silence the accounts of women who claimed to have extramarital sex with him. While making his comments he repeated numerous […]

24 hours ago

Pulitzer Prize-winning AP photographer Ron Edmonds dies. His images of Reagan shooting are indelible