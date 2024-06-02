Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

California firefighters battle wind-driven wildfire east of San Francisco

Jun 1, 2024, 8:08 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California firefighters aided by aircraft battled a wind-driven wildfire burning Saturday in an area straddling the San Francisco Bay Area and central California, authorities said.

Gusty winds have fueled the Corral Fire burning near the city of Tracy, 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of San Francisco, and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the city of Livermore, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

The blaze grew to 7 square miles (18 square kilometers) within hours, sending dark plumes of smoke high into the sky. It was 40% contained, Cal Fire said.

Interstate 580, which connects the San Francisco Bay Area to San Joaquin County in central California, was closed in both directions from Corral Hollow Road to Interstate 5 due to the lack of visibility from the smoke, the California Department of Transportation said in a statement.

The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order, pinpointing the wildfire in an area east of Interstate 580. Residents between Corral Hollow Road and Tracy Boulevard were ordered to leave their homes, with residents south of Tracy Boulevard told to be prepared for evacuation.

National News

Image: Chad Daybell sits at the defense table after the jury's verdict in his murder trial was read...

Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Idaho jury decides Chad Daybell should be put to death for murders

The jury that convicted Chad Guy Daybell of three murders said Saturday he should be put to death for the crimes.

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Pulitzer Prize-winning AP photographer Ron Edmonds dies. His images of Reagan shooting are indelible

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly assigned to cover the Reagan White House, Associated Press photographer Ron Edmonds knew the most important part of the job was to keep watch on the president “at all times.” He did that for 28 years. But there was never a day like March 30, 1981. That was when Edmonds, who […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Downtown Atlanta water service disrupted, forcing business closings and water boil notice

Atlanta officials were slowly repressuring the city’s water system Saturday after corroding water pipes burst in downtown and Midtown, forcing many businesses and attractions to close and affecting water service in area homes. The city was handing out cases of water and setting up portable toilets at several fire stations and first responders were checking […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Boeing’s first astronaut flight called off at the last minute in latest setback

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Last-minute computer trouble nixed Saturday’s launch attempt for Boeing’s first astronaut flight, the latest in a string of delays over the years. Two NASA astronauts were strapped in the company’s Starliner capsule when the countdown automatically was halted at 3 minutes and 50 seconds by the computer system that controls […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Ohio explosion caused by cut gas line thought to be turned off, investigators say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A crew working in the basement area of an Ohio building intentionally cut a gas line not knowing it was pressurized before a deadly explosion this week, the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday. NTSB board member Tom Chapman said preliminary investigation shows workers were in the basement to clear out […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Will Scharf, a lawyer for Donald Trump; White House national security spokesman John Kirby. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Gov. Doug […]

1 day ago

California firefighters battle wind-driven wildfire east of San Francisco