Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

2 dead, 7 injured after shooting at a bar in suburban Pittsburgh

Jun 2, 2024, 5:04 AM | Updated: 6:58 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) — An exchange of gunfire in a bar in suburban Pittsburgh over the weekend has left two people dead and seven others injured, police in western Pennsylvania said.

Allegheny County police said the early morning Sunday shooting occurred at the Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar in Penn Hills.

First responders discovered the bodies of an adult male and adult female inside the bar around 3 a.m. Sunday, county police said. Seven additional victims were reported, some transported from the scene and others showing up at hospitals, police said in a statement posted on social media.

One of the victims was in critical condition, while the others had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Preliminary information indicates that “an altercation took place inside the bar and multiple individuals opened fire,” county police said.

No arrests were immediately reported. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

National News

Associated Press

Wisconsin prison warden quits amid lockdown, federal smuggling investigation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The warden at a troubled Wisconsin prison has resigned amid lockdown conditions, an ongoing federal investigation and multiple inmate deaths. Waupun Correctional Institution Warden Randall Hepp announced his resignation on Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. The newspaper obtained an email Hepp sent to prison staff in which he wrote his […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

Overnight shooting in Ohio street kills 1, wounds 2 dozen others, some critically, police say

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An early morning shooting on a street in Ohio killed one person and injured 24 others, some critically, police said. Police said shots were reported early Sunday just after midnight in the city of Akron, where multiple victims struck by gunfire were reported. Local hospitals told emergency dispatchers soon afterward that […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

California firefighters battle wind-driven wildfire east of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California firefighters aided by aircraft battled a wind-driven wildfire burning Saturday in an area straddling the San Francisco Bay Area and central California, authorities said. Gusty winds have fueled the Corral Fire burning near the city of Tracy, 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of San Francisco, and the Lawrence Livermore National […]

11 hours ago

Image: Chad Daybell sits at the defense table after the jury's verdict in his murder trial was read...

Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Idaho jury decides Chad Daybell should be put to death for murders

The jury that convicted Chad Guy Daybell of three murders said Saturday he should be put to death for the crimes.

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Pulitzer Prize-winning AP photographer Ron Edmonds dies. His images of Reagan shooting are indelible

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly assigned to cover the Reagan White House, Associated Press photographer Ron Edmonds knew the most important part of the job was to keep watch on the president “at all times.” He did that for 28 years. But there was never a day like March 30, 1981. That was when Edmonds, who […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Downtown Atlanta water service disrupted, forcing business closings and water boil notice

Atlanta officials were slowly repressuring the city’s water system Saturday after corroding water pipes burst in downtown and Midtown, forcing many businesses and attractions to close and affecting water service in area homes. The city was handing out cases of water and setting up portable toilets at several fire stations and first responders were checking […]

23 hours ago

2 dead, 7 injured after shooting at a bar in suburban Pittsburgh