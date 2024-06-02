Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Firefighters battle blazes across drought-stricken parts of Florida

Jun 2, 2024, 8:00 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OSTEEN, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters across central and southern Florida are battling wildfires that have temporarily shut down highways and caused some residents to be evacuated.

More than 900 acres (360 hectares) had burned near Osteen in Volusia County as of early Sunday, although the Florida Forest Service said the fire is now 90% contained.

The fire broke out Saturday and may have been sparked by the remains of an earlier wildfire, Volusia County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Scott Smoak told WESH-TV.

Most of central and southern Florida are currently experiencing drought conditions, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center, with the driest conditions concentrated around Sarasota and Punta Gorda. Outdoor burning of yard debris is currently banned by 13 central and southwest Florida counties, according to the Florida Forest Service.

“We’re extremely dry, especially in this part of the county. Any bit of people burning outdoors, any type of, you know, vehicles that creates sparks, those are our main concerns,” Smoak said.

Weather forecasters warned that conditions for spreading fires remain favorable Sunday, particularly along the middle of Florida’s Atlantic coast, where gusty winds are likely.

So far this year more than 1,100 wildfires have been reported in Florida, burning more than 24,000 acres (9,800 hectares), the state forest service reports.

A smaller fire Saturday in North Port briefly forced the closure of the northbound lanes of Interstate 75, with some residents being evacuated. The fire was 80% contained late Saturday, with firefighters saying Sunday they worked through the night and were continuing to douse hotspots.

In Martin County, smoke lingered Sunday from a fire that was sparked Friday from the remains of a previous fire. A helicopter was dropping water on the fire, WPTV-TV reported, although the blaze was 90% contained.

Derek Craver told WPEC-TV that he had to evacuate when the fire burned dangerously close to his house.

“We were sitting in the house and the smoke started getting close. It looked thick. I looked out there and saw flames,” Craver said. “It’s kind of hectic, a little bit of panic especially when they tell you to leave.”

No houses were damaged and residents were allowed to return.

National News

Associated Press

Ex-NJ officer sentenced to 27 years in shooting death of driver, wounding of passenger in 2019 chase

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey police officer has been sentenced to a total of 27 years in prison in the shooting death of one man and the wounding of another during a high-speed car chase 5 1/2 years ago in the city of Newark. Superior Court Judge Michael Ravin, citing a need […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

American veterans depart to be feted in France as part of 80th anniversary of D-Day

ATLANTA (AP) — Hilbert Margol says he didn’t look on himself as a hero when his U.S. Army artillery unit fought its way across Europe during World War II. But he will be feted in France as one of 60 American veterans of that conflict traveling to Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of the […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Monster truck clips aerial power line, toppling utility poles in spectator area

TOPSHAM, Maine (AP) — A lobster-themed monster truck performing for a crowd clipped an aerial power line, toppling several utility poles and sending two people to hospitals, police said. Others suffered minor injuries. The Topsham Fairgrounds was hosting the monster truck event on Saturday when a vehicle dubbed the Crushstation bounced up a ramp, went […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin prison warden quits amid lockdown, federal smuggling investigation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The warden at a troubled Wisconsin prison will step down later this month amid lockdown conditions, an ongoing federal investigation and multiple inmate deaths. Waupun Correctional Institution Warden Randall Hepp announced his resignation on Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. The newspaper obtained an email Hepp sent to prison staff in […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

2 dead, 7 injured after shooting at a bar in suburban Pittsburgh

PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) — An exchange of gunfire in a bar in suburban Pittsburgh over the weekend has left two people dead and seven others injured, police in western Pennsylvania said. Allegheny County police said the early morning Sunday shooting occurred at the Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar in Penn Hills. First responders […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Overnight shooting in Ohio street kills 1, wounds 2 dozen others, some critically, police say

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An early morning shooting on a street in Ohio killed one person and injured 24 others, some critically, police said. Police said shots were reported early Sunday just after midnight in the city of Akron, where multiple victims struck by gunfire were reported. Local hospitals told emergency dispatchers soon afterward that […]

8 hours ago

Firefighters battle blazes across drought-stricken parts of Florida