Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

How AP and Equilar calculated CEO pay

Jun 3, 2024, 4:06 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


For its annual analysis of CEO pay, The Associated Press used data provided by Equilar, an executive data firm.

Equilar examined regulatory filings detailing the pay packages of 341 executives. Equilar looked at companies in the S&P 500 index that filed proxy statements with federal regulators between Jan. 1 and April 30, 2024. To avoid the distortions caused by sign-on bonuses, the sample includes only CEOs in place for at least two years.

To calculate CEO pay, Equilar adds salary, bonus, perks, stock awards, stock option awards and other pay components.

Stock awards can either be time-based, which means CEOs have to wait a certain amount of time to get them, or performance-based, which means they have to meet certain goals before getting them. Stock options usually give the CEO the right to buy shares in the future at the price they’re trading at when the options are granted. All are meant to tie the CEO’s pay to the company’s performance.

To determine what stock and option awards are worth, Equilar uses the value of an award on the day it’s granted, as recorded in the proxy statement. Actual values in the future can vary widely from what the company estimates.

Equilar calculated that the median 2023 pay for CEOs in the survey was $16.3 million. That’s the midpoint, meaning half the CEOs made more and half made less.

Here’s a breakdown of 2023 pay compared with 2022 pay. Because the AP looks at median numbers, the components of CEO pay do not add up to the total.

—Base salary: $1.3 million, up 4%

—Bonus, performance-based cash awards: $2.5 million, up 2.7%

—Perks: $258,645, up 12.6%

—Stock awards: $9.4 million, up 10.7%

—Option awards: $0 (More than half of the companies gave no option awards. The average option award was valued at $1.7 million.)

—Total: $16.3 million, up 12.6%

National News

Associated Press

Fraud trial juror reports getting bag of $120,000 and promise of more if she’ll acquit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juror was dismissed Monday after reporting that a woman dropped a bag of $120,000 in cash at her home and offered her more money if she would vote to acquit seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic. “This is […]

13 minutes ago

Claudia Sheinbaum mexico president...

Maria Verza and Mark Stevenson

Mexico elects Claudia Sheinbaum as its first female president

Mexico’s projected presidential winner Claudia Sheinbaum will become the first female president in the country’s 200-year history.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

California firefighters make significant progress against wildfire east of San Francisco Bay

California’s largest wildfire so far this year was significantly surrounded Monday after blackening a swath of hilly grasslands between San Francisco Bay and the Central Valley. The Corral Fire was 75% contained after scorching more than 22 square miles (57 square kilometers) during the weekend, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. One […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Kilauea, Hawaii’s second-largest volcano, is erupting again

HONOLULU (AP) — Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting early Monday in an area that last erupted a half-century ago, the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said. The eruption is about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) south of the Kilauea caldera, in an area within Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Dozens more former youth inmates sue over alleged sexual abuse at Illinois detention centers

Dozens more former youth inmates filed lawsuits seeking millions of dollars in damages for sexual abuse they allegedly endured at Illinois detention centers dating back to the late 1990s. Thirteen women and 95 men filed two separate lawsuits Friday in the Illinois Court of Claims against the state Department of Corrections and the state Department […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Texas Democrat, says she has pancreatic cancer

HOUSTON (AP) — Longtime U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announced that she has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and is undergoing treatment. The Texas Democrat, who is seeking a 16th term, said in a statement late Sunday that as a member of Congress, she has been honored to be a leader in the fight for […]

6 hours ago

How AP and Equilar calculated CEO pay