Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Epoch Times CFO is arrested and accused of role in $67M multinational money laundering scheme

Jun 3, 2024, 7:47 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The chief financial officer of The Epoch Times, a conservative multinational media company, is accused of taking part in a multi-year scheme to launder tens of millions of dollars in fraudulently obtained unemployment benefits and other funds, according to an indictment unsealed Monday.

Arrested on Sunday, Weidong “Bill” Guan, 61, of Secaucus, New Jersey, appeared Monday before a federal judge in New York on charges of conspiring to commit money laundering and bank fraud. He pleaded not guilty.

Guan is accused of participating in a “sprawling transnational scheme” with others to launder at least $67 million to the New York-based media company’s bank accounts and related entities. Federal prosecutors said members of the company’s “Make Money Online” team, which was managed by Guan, used cryptocurrency to “knowingly purchase tens of millions of dollars in crime proceeds,” including funds from fraudulently obtained unemployment benefits that were loaded onto prepaid debit cards, according to federal prosecutors.

Stolen personal information was then used to open accounts as part of the alleged laundering scheme, prosecutors said. The money was further laundered through other bank accounts held by Epoch and Guan’s personal bank and cryptocurrency accounts.

Assistant Federal Defender Ariel Werner, listed in court records as Guan’s attorney, declined to comment at this time on the charges.

The Epoch Times was not named in the indictment released Monday, but instead was referred to as a “multinational media company.” In a statement, the news organization, which is linked to China’s Falun Gong spiritual movement, said it would cooperate with the federal probe.

“The Epoch Times has a guiding principle that elevates integrity in its dealings above everything else. The company intends to and will fully cooperate with any investigation dealing with the allegations against Mr. Guan,” according to a written statement. “In the interim, although Mr. Guan is innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, the company has suspended him until this matter is resolved.”

Prosecutors said the charges are not related to the media company’s newsgathering activities.

Federal prosecutors said the media company’s revenues jumped approximately 410% when the alleged money laundering began, from approximately $15 million to $62 million. Guan, they said, lied to banks when they asked about the increase in transactions and said there was an increase in legitimate donations.

The Epoch Times has become politically conservative over the years and has embraced both former President Donald Trump and various conspiracy theories.

National News

Photo: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the verdict in former President Donald Trump's hush ...

Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Biden takes a big swing at hostage-for-truce deal, puts onus on Israeli, Hamas officials to step up

Biden is looking past resistance from key Israeli officials as he presses Israel and Hamas to agree to a three-phase agreement.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

The bodies of 2 canoeists who went over waterfall in Minnesota’s Boundary Waters have been recovered

ELY, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have found the bodies of two men who went over a waterfall while fishing near the Minnesota-Ontario border last month. Deputies found the remains of Melvin Grams, 40, of Lino Lakes, on Monday in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness of northern Minnesota, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department announced. […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-US soldier charged in ‘international crime spree’ extradited from Ukraine, officials say

A former U.S. soldier has been extradited from Ukraine on years-old charges that he went on an alleged “international crime spree,” including the 2018 killings and robbery of a couple in Florida to fund travel plans to Venezuela to wage military-style raids against its government, federal prosecutors announced Monday. In a U.S. Department of Justice […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

RFK Jr. sues Nevada’s top election official over ballot access as he scrambles to join debate stage

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign filed a lawsuit Friday against Nevada’s top election official, alleging a requirement that independent candidates must name their running mate by the time they start gathering signatures for ballot access is unconstitutional. The filing in the U.S. District Court of Nevada comes just over two months […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Three boys found a T. rex fossil in North Dakota. Now a Denver museum works to fully reveal it

Two young brothers and their cousin were wandering through a fossil-rich stretch of the North Dakota badlands when they made a discovery that left them “completely speechless”: a T. rex bone poking out of the ground. The trio announced their discovery publicly Monday at a Zoom news conference as workers at the Denver Museum of […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that voting is not a fundamental right. What’s next for voters?

A split Kansas Supreme Court ruling last week issued in a lawsuit over a 2021 election law found that voting is not a fundamental right listed in the state Constitution’s Bill of Rights. The finding drew sharp criticism from three dissenting justices on the high court. The Associated Press looks at what the ruling might […]

5 hours ago

Epoch Times CFO is arrested and accused of role in $67M multinational money laundering scheme