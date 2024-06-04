Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

83-year-old woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

Jun 3, 2024, 8:11 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — An 83-year-old woman was gored and seriously injured by a bison in Yellowstone National Park.

The woman from Greenville, South Carolina, was near the Storm Point Trail at Yellowstone Lake on Saturday when the bison lifted her about a foot (30 centimeters) off the ground with its horns, park officials said in a statement.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to a medical clinic in the park and then flown to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

No other information about the woman or her condition was released.

Officials said the bison was defending its space. The attack is being investigated.

Yellowstone requires people to keep at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from all large animals, including bison, elk, deer and moose, and at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears and wolves.

A bison gored and significantly injured an Arizona woman in the park in 2023. Bison injured two people in the park in 2022.

National News

Associated Press

Epoch Times CFO is arrested and accused of role in $67M multinational money laundering scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — The chief financial officer of The Epoch Times, a conservative multinational media company, is accused of taking part in a multi-year scheme to launder tens of millions of dollars in fraudulently obtained unemployment benefits and other funds, according to an indictment unsealed Monday. Arrested on Sunday, Weidong “Bill” Guan, 61, of […]

25 minutes ago

Photo: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the verdict in former President Donald Trump's hush ...

Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Biden takes a big swing at hostage-for-truce deal, puts onus on Israeli, Hamas officials to step up

Biden is looking past resistance from key Israeli officials as he presses Israel and Hamas to agree to a three-phase agreement.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

The bodies of 2 canoeists who went over waterfall in Minnesota’s Boundary Waters have been recovered

ELY, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have found the bodies of two men who went over a waterfall while fishing near the Minnesota-Ontario border last month. Deputies found the remains of Melvin Grams, 40, of Lino Lakes, on Monday in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness of northern Minnesota, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department announced. […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-US soldier charged in ‘international crime spree’ extradited from Ukraine, officials say

A former U.S. soldier has been extradited from Ukraine on years-old charges that he went on an alleged “international crime spree,” including the 2018 killings and robbery of a couple in Florida to fund travel plans to Venezuela to wage military-style raids against its government, federal prosecutors announced Monday. In a U.S. Department of Justice […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

RFK Jr. sues Nevada’s top election official over ballot access as he scrambles to join debate stage

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign filed a lawsuit Friday against Nevada’s top election official, alleging a requirement that independent candidates must name their running mate by the time they start gathering signatures for ballot access is unconstitutional. The filing in the U.S. District Court of Nevada comes just over two months […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Three boys found a T. rex fossil in North Dakota. Now a Denver museum works to fully reveal it

Two young brothers and their cousin were wandering through a fossil-rich stretch of the North Dakota badlands when they made a discovery that left them “completely speechless”: a T. rex bone poking out of the ground. The trio announced their discovery publicly Monday at a Zoom news conference as workers at the Denver Museum of […]

5 hours ago

83-year-old woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park