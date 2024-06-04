Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Iowa will pay $3.5 million to family of student who drowned in rowing accident

Jun 4, 2024, 1:35 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials agreed Tuesday to pay $3.5 million in a settlement agreement with the family of an Iowa State University student who drowned after a school crew club boat capsized in cold, rough waters.

The State Appeal Board approved the terms of the agreement between Iowa State and the parents of Yaakov Ben-David more than three years after the 20-year-old sophomore’s death.

The family of a second student who drowned, 19-year-old freshman Derek Nanni, agreed to a $2 million settlement in August 2021, the Iowa Department of Management’s records show.

The rowers went out March 28, 2021, on Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County, Iowa, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of the Ames campus. It was Ben-David and Nanni’s first practice on the water after practices on land, according to court filings.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Ben-David’s parents alleged that Iowa State was negligent with the Crew Club, a recognized student organization. They claimed, with support from an independent investigation, that the rowers launched the boat in dangerous conditions, dressed in insufficient apparel, and attempted to swim to shore after it capsized because of inadequate training, safety standards or supervision.

At the time of the accident, the county sheriff said wind speeds were around 20-25 mph (32-40 kph), and the air temperatures around 37 degrees Fahrenheit (3 degrees Celsius) meant the water would have been cold enough for hypothermia to set in within minutes.

Three other crew members were rescued and survived.

The terms of the settlement stipulate that the Ben-Davids acknowledge the payment is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing and that the state and university “expressly deny any such liability or wrongdoing,” according to court filings.

The Ben-Davids agreed not to bring another lawsuit related to the accident.

National News

Associated Press

Missouri court changes date of vote on Kansas City police funding to August

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters in August will weigh in on a constitutional amendment requiring Kansas City to spend more money on police, the state Supreme Court ordered Tuesday. The high court changed the date when the ballot measure will appear from November to Aug. 6, the same day as Missouri’s primaries. The […]

25 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Orleans plans to spiff up as host of next year’s Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans hosts its 11th Super Bowl next year and the preparations involve showcasing the city’s heralded architecture, music, food and celebratory culture while addressing its myriad challenges, including crime, pockets of homelessness and an antiquated drainage system. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry joined Mayor LaToya Cantrell and a host of other […]

36 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ohio’s attorney general seeks to block seminary college from selling its rare books

Ohio’s attorney general asked a judge on Tuesday to bar an international institution of Jewish higher education from selling its rare book collection. Dave Yost sought the temporary restraining order against Hebrew Union College in a filing made in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. A hearing on the request was scheduled for July 12. The […]

36 minutes ago

Associated Press

Stolen classic car restored by Make-A-Wish Foundation is recovered in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A classic car restored with help from the Make-A-Wish Foundation was recovered Tuesday, two weeks after it was stolen with a flat tire from the side of a Michigan highway, authorities said. Police got a tip and discovered the 1968 Ford Galaxie in a yard in Vevay Township, the Ingham County […]

50 minutes ago

Associated Press

Prosecutor asks Texas court to reverse governor’s pardon of man who fatally shot demonstrator

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A prosecutor said Tuesday is asking the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to reverse the governor’s pardon of a former Army sergeant who was convicted of fatally shooting a Black Lives Matter demonstrator. Travis County District Attorney José Garza and the family of Garrett Foster, who was killed in July 2020, […]

1 hour ago

Photo: Convicted US student Amanda Knox, center, is escorted by penitentiary police as she arrives ...

Colleen Barry, The Associated Press

Amanda Knox will defend herself in an Italian court against a 16-year-old slander charge

Amanda Knox will be back in an Italian courtroom to defend herself against a 16-year-old slander conviction.

2 hours ago

Iowa will pay $3.5 million to family of student who drowned in rowing accident