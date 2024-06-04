Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Animal control officers in Michigan struggle to capture elusive peacock

Jun 4, 2024, 4:30 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Animal control officers in Michigan are struggling to capture an elusive peacock that has been on the loose for at least two days.

A student discovered the peacock on Monday as he was driving to Valley Lutheran High School in Saginaw County, MLive.com reported. Rachel Horton, director of the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center, said the student decided to bring the peacock with him to school and try to find the owner but the peacock got away, MLive.com reported.

Animal control officers almost captured it Tuesday morning, but it escaped again, leaving the officers with scratches and “a tree-climbing experience that we may need to train on in the future,” Horton said.

The center is now seeking donations to buy a $150 animal capture net.

Citizens have been trying to capture the bird as well, to no avail, Horton said.

The identity of the peacock’s owner remains a mystery, she said.

National News

Associated Press

New York considers regulating what children see in social media feeds

New York lawmakers on Tuesday said they were finalizing legislation that would allow parents to block their children from getting social media posts curated by a platform’s algorithm, a move to rein in feeds that critics argue keep young users glued to their screens. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James have been […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Federal judge blocks some rules on abortion pills in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has permanently blocked some efforts in North Carolina to restrict how abortion pills can be dispensed, saying they are unlawfully in conflict with the authority of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. But she allowed other state laws to remain in effect, granting only a partial victory to […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Iowa will pay $3.5 million to family of student who drowned in rowing accident

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials agreed Tuesday to pay $3.5 million in a settlement agreement with the family of an Iowa State University student who drowned after a school crew club boat capsized in cold, rough waters. The State Appeal Board approved the terms of the agreement between Iowa State and the parents […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Missouri court changes date of vote on Kansas City police funding to August

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters in August will weigh in on a constitutional amendment requiring Kansas City to spend more money on police, the state Supreme Court ordered Tuesday. The high court changed the date when the ballot measure will appear from November to Aug. 6, the same day as Missouri’s primaries. The […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

New Orleans plans to spiff up as host of next year’s Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans hosts its 11th Super Bowl next year and the preparations involve showcasing the city’s heralded architecture, music, food and celebratory culture while addressing its myriad challenges, including crime, pockets of homelessness and an antiquated drainage system. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry joined Mayor LaToya Cantrell and a host of other […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Ohio’s attorney general seeks to block seminary college from selling its rare books

Ohio’s attorney general asked a judge on Tuesday to bar an international institution of Jewish higher education from selling its rare book collection. Dave Yost sought the temporary restraining order against Hebrew Union College in a filing made in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. A hearing on the request was scheduled for July 12. The […]

3 hours ago

Animal control officers in Michigan struggle to capture elusive peacock