Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge tosses out Illinois ban that drafts legislative candidates as ‘restriction on right to vote’

Jun 5, 2024, 4:01 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday rejected a law Illinois Democrats adopted last month that prohibits political parties from drafting candidates when no one was on the party primary ballot.

Sangamon County Circuit Judge Gail Noll ruled the law, drawn to protect vulnerable Democrats in November’s general election, is unconstitutional. It improperly interferes with a person’s right to see access to the ballot and that, Noll wrote, “places a severe restriction on the fundamental right to vote.”

“Plaintiffs have a clearly ascertainable right to be free from unconstitutional restriction on their right to vote which under the circumstances of this case includes their right to ballot access,” Noll’s opinion said.

Previously, someone who wasn’t on the primary ballot — this year, March 19 — could still run in November after getting the nod from party leaders and collecting the requisite number of valid petition signatures by the June 3 deadline set by the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Several of those Republican candidates filed the lawsuit. The elections board has continued to accept nominating petitions.

Democrats who approved the change in early May said a candidate for public office should face the voters, not be hand-picked after finding out post-primary what the competition will be. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker called it an ethics law.

But Republicans blasted the idea, particularly because it was done in the middle of an election cycle. Senate Minority Leader John Curran, a Republican from the Chicago suburb of Downers Grove, called on Pritzker to suspend legal action in the matter and allow Republicans to proceed under the former law.

“Gov. Pritzker’s deceitful framing of this legislation as ethics reform defied logic at the time and sought to cover up his willingness to assault the constitutional rights of Illinoisans in the Democrats’ quest for power at all costs,” Curran said in a statement.

In the ruling, Noll noted that Attorney General Kwame Raoul, defending the General Assembly and Pritzker, said the government interest is to “prevent political insiders from having control over which candidates are slated,” allowing voters to make those choices.

The judge found that there are less restrictive ways to achieve that goal, a requirement of preceding case law.

An emailed messaged seeking comment was left with Raoul’s spokesperson.

National News

Associated Press

Missouri appeals court sides with transgender student in bathroom, locker room discrimination case

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A $4.2 million verdict that jurors ordered a Missouri school district to pay a transgender student is under consideration again. The Western District Missouri Court of Appeals found Tuesday that a judge erred in ordering a new trial in a lawsuit over bathroom and locker room access. The decision sends […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

New Jersey adopts public records law critics say tightens access to documents

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation on Wednesday overhauling access to the state’s public records, likely making it harder for the public and media to access some documents, according to critics. Murphy, a Democrat, said he acknowledged the disappointment of social justice, labor and other groups that vociferously objected to […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Thousands pay tribute to Connecticut state trooper killed during highway traffic stop

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Thousands of people including police officers from throughout the Northeast and beyond gathered Wednesday for the funeral of a Connecticut state trooper killed by a hit-and-run driver during a traffic stop last week. Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier, 34, was remembered as a dedicated public servant and loving husband and father […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas county to pay female constable deputies $1.5 million to settle sexual misconduct lawsuit

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas county has agreed to pay a group of female deputies $1.5 million to settle a federal lawsuit that claimed they were abused and harassed when a constable’s office turned undercover operations into a drunken “playground for sexual exploitation.” Harris County commissioners approved the settlement Tuesday, three years after the women […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Political consultant behind fake Biden robocalls posts bail on first 6 of 26 criminal charges

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — A political consultant who sent artificial intelligence-generated robocalls mimicking President Joe Biden’s voice made his first court appearance Wednesday in New Hampshire, where he is charged with voter suppression and impersonating a candidate ahead of the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary. Steven Kramer, who also faces a proposed $6 million fine from […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge dismisses cruelty charges against trooper who hit loose horse with patrol vehicle

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A judge has dismissed felony animal cruelty charges brought against a Pennsylvania state trooper who hit a loose horse with a patrol vehicle multiple times and pinned it to the pavement, where it was then euthanized. The ruling came Tuesday after Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe notified the […]

5 hours ago

Judge tosses out Illinois ban that drafts legislative candidates as ‘restriction on right to vote’