Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

In Hawaii, Maui council opposes US Space Force plan to build new telescopes on Haleakala volcano

Jun 5, 2024, 8:18 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HONOLULU (AP) — Local officials on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Wednesday voted to oppose a U.S. military proposal to build new telescopes on the summit of Haleakala volcano, the latest observatory project to meet objection in the islands.

The U.S. Space Force and Air Force want to build a new facility on the top of Haleakala, Maui’s highest peak, to track objects in space.

The Maui County Council voted 9-0 to pass a resolution opposing the project. The measure said Haleakala’s summit was a sacred place used for religious ceremony, prayer and connecting to ancestors.

“Haleakala is more than just a mountain; the summit is considered wao akua, or ‘realm of the gods,’ and continues to be a place of deep spirituality for Native Hawaiians to engage in some of these traditional practices,” the resolution said.

It said that the Space Force hasn’t finished cleaning up a 700-gallon (2,650-liter) diesel fuel spill at the site of one its existing Haleakala telescopes. The spill occurred last year when a pump that supplies fuel to a backup generator failed to shut off during a lightning storm.

The proposed new facility is called AMOS STAR, which is an acronym for Air Force Maui Optical and Supercomputing Site Small Telescope Advanced Research. It would feature six telescopes enclosed in ground-mounted domes and one rooftop-mounted domed telescope.

The county’s resolution urged the military to heed community calls to cease their development efforts. It urged the National Park Service, Federal Aviation Administration and the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources to deny the project permits.

The clear skies and dry air at Haleakala’s peak make for some of the world’s best conditions for viewing space, similar to the summit of Mauna Kea on the Big Island which hosts about a dozen telescopes.

Haleakala rises to 10,023 feet (3,055 meters) It already hosts multiple University of Hawaii observatories and an existing collection of Space Force telescopes called the Maui Space Surveillance Complex. Protesters tried to block the construction of a new observatory on Haleakala in 2017 but building went ahead and the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope released its first images in 2020.

A proposal by a consortium of universities to build a new observatory on Mauna Kea called the Thirty Meter Telescope triggered massive protests in 2019. The TMT project is currently paused while planners seek National Science Foundation funding.

National News

Associated Press

Jurors in Hunter Biden’s trial hear from the clerk who sold him the gun at the center of the case

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Jurors in Hunter Biden’s criminal trial got a look at the .38 caliber Colt revolver he bought back in October 2018. They saw Form 4473, the firearms transaction record at the center of the case. And they’re hearing testimony from the former store clerk who watched as the president’s son checked […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia are set to get seats on the UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia were set to get seats on the U.N. Security Council in a secret ballot Thursday in the General Assembly. The 193-member world body is scheduled to vote to elect five countries to serve two-year terms on the council. The 10 non-permanent seats on the 15-member […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Toddler killed and mother injured during tornado in Detroit suburb

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — A tornado killed a 2-year-old boy and injured his mother Wednesday when a tree fell on their house in suburban Detroit, while emergency workers in Maryland were responding to reports of collapsed structures with people trapped inside after a tornado there. Officials in Livonia, Michigan, said in a post on the […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

New York judge seen shoving police officer will be replaced on the bench

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A New York judge who was censured after being seen on video shoving a police officer during a brawl with neighbors will be replaced on the bench, authorities said Wednesday. Judge Mark Grisanti, an acting State Supreme Court justice in Buffalo, has been serving as a “holdover” since his term on […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge tosses out Illinois ban that drafts legislative candidates as ‘restriction on right to vote’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday rejected a law Illinois Democrats adopted last month that prohibits political parties from drafting candidates when no one was on the party primary ballot. Sangamon County Circuit Judge Gail Noll ruled the law, drawn to protect vulnerable Democrats in November’s general election, is unconstitutional. It improperly interferes […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Missouri appeals court sides with transgender student in bathroom, locker room discrimination case

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A $4.2 million verdict that jurors ordered a Missouri school district to pay a transgender student is under consideration again. The Western District Missouri Court of Appeals found Tuesday that a judge erred in ordering a new trial in a lawsuit over bathroom and locker room access. The decision sends […]

9 hours ago

In Hawaii, Maui council opposes US Space Force plan to build new telescopes on Haleakala volcano