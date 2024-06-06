Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Woman’s 2023 death was first fatal black bear attack on a human in California records, officials say

Jun 6, 2024, 12:20 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A woman found dead last year in a mountain community was the victim of the first documented fatal black bear attack on a human in California, authorities said.

The death occurred in Downieville, a tiny town in the Sierra Nevada, two hours northeast of the state capital, Sacramento TV station KCRA reported Wednesday.

On Nov. 8, Sierra County sheriff’s deputies checking on the welfare of a resident who hadn’t been seen for a few days found a broken door and bear scat on the porch, Sheriff Mike Fisher told the station. Inside were the remains of Patrice Miller, 71.

“It appeared that the bear had probably been there several days and had been feeding on the remains,” Fisher said.

It was initially believed that Miller died before the arrival of the bear and that it may have been drawn by the scent.

Meanwhile, there were many reports from concerned citizens about a bear repeatedly returning to the house. A state depredation permit was issued and a bear was trapped on the property and euthanized, according to Fisher.

Then came the findings of Miller’s autopsy, which were first reported by The Mountain Messenger, a local weekly newspaper.

“Patrice had passed away due to a bear mauling or a swipe and a bite to the neck area,” Fisher said.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed that it was the first record of a deadly black bear attack on a human in the state.

“It’s a big deal,” said Steve Gonzalez, a department spokesperson. “That doesn’t happen in California. Normally a bear is going to stay away from you, a bear that hasn’t been normalized to human behavior.”

Investigators learned from Miller’s daughter that her mother had a constant problem with bears trying to get into her home, and that she had physically hit one.

Another bear then became a problem in Downieville and was euthanized after trying to break into a school gym, resulting in a significant decrease in bear activity, the sheriff said.

DNA tests confirmed that the first bear euthanized was responsible for killing Miller.

Bears breaking into homes or trash cans in search of food have become a problem in California — from Lake Tahoe in the Sierra down to the foothill suburbs of Los Angeles, where some have been known to raid refrigerators and take dips in backyard pools and hot tubs.

National News

Associated Press

2 more charged in betting scandal that spurred NBA to bar Raptors’ Jontay Porter for life

NEW YORK (AP) — Two more men were charged Thursday in the sports betting scandal that prompted the NBA to ban former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter for life. Timothy McCormack and Mahmud Mollah now join two other men — Long Phi Pham and a fourth whose name remains redacted in a court complaint — […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A 102-year-old World War II veteran dies en route to D-Day commemorations in Europe and is mourned

A World War II Navy veteran was being mourned Thursday following his death while en route to France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, a trip friends said he’d talked excitedly about making. Robert “Al” Persichitti of Fairport, New York fell ill during a stop in Germany last week and died in a hospital, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Boil-water advisory lifted in Atlanta after water system problems

ATLANTA (AP) — Residents in Atlanta no longer must boil water before drinking it, officials said Thursday, six days after a water main break west of downtown affected service and spurred the advisory. Normal water flow and pressure was restored citywide on Wednesday, but more time was required to test for bacteria to ensure the […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street mostly quiet following a record-breaking session

Wall Street was subdued before the bell Thursday, one day after markets were again pushed to records by the fever around artificial intelligence technology. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.1% in premarket trading, while futures for the S&P 500 future were unchanged. Lululemon Athletica jumped more than 9% ahead of the […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Man charged in Gilgo Beach serial killings kept ‘blueprint’ of crimes on computer, prosecutors say

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — The New York architect accused of murdering multiple women and leaving their corpses scattered along the Long Island coast kept a “blueprint” of his crimes on his computer, prosecutors revealed Thursday as they brought charges against Rex Heuermann in two more killings. Heuermann, 60, appeared before a judge to be arraigned […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Widow of Beau Biden takes the stand in Hunter Biden’s gun trial, talks about tossing the revolver

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The widow of Hunter Biden’s brother told jurors in his federal gun trial Thursday about the moment she found the revolver in his truck, describing how she put it into a leather pouch, stuffed it into a shopping bag and tossed it in a trash can outside a market near her […]

15 hours ago

Woman’s 2023 death was first fatal black bear attack on a human in California records, officials say