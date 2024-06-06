Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

North Carolina woman and her dad complete prison sentences for death of her Irish husband

Jun 6, 2024, 12:57 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The wife of an Irish businessman who was beaten to death in 2015 and the woman’s father were released from separate North Carolina prisons on Thursday after completing the tail end of their sentences for pleas to voluntary manslaughter.

Molly Martens Corbett left the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh on Thursday morning while her father, Thomas Martens, was released from the Caldwell Correctional Center in Lenoir, the state Department of Adult Correction said in an email.

They each served about seven more months behind bars after additional sentencing in November, soon after they entered plea agreements. The pair otherwise had been poised to go back on trial late last year, after the North Carolina Supreme Court in 2021 reversed their 2017 second-degree murder convictions and ordered a new trial.

The two are now subject to one year of post-release supervision, which will be served in Tennessee, correction department spokesperson Keith Acree said.

Corbett’s husband, Jason Corbett, died at the home he shared with his wife in a golf course community in Davidson County, about 110 miles (175 kilometers) west of Raleigh.

Investigators said Molly Corbett and Martens, a former FBI agent, used an aluminum baseball bat and brick paver to kill Jason Corbett, fracturing his skull and causing injuries to his arm, legs and torso. Defense attorneys have said the two were acting in self-defense and that they feared for their lives during a struggle. His death and the resulting legal fight received intense media coverage in Ireland, as well as an episode on a U.S. true-crime show.

Each had previously been sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison for the murder convictions. They were released on bond weeks after the Supreme Court decision.

Corbett pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter on Oct. 30 and her father pleaded guilty. While a Davidson County trial judge sentenced them to spend between 51 and 74 months in prison, they served much less in part because of credits for their previous time in prison.

Jason and Molly Corbett met in 2008 when Molly Corbett worked as an au pair, caring for two children from Jason Corbett’s first marriage. His first wife had died of an asthma attack in 2006.

In ordering a new trial, the state Supreme Court pointed to omitted statements that the two children had made during a medical evaluation soon after the death that indicated their father had been abusive in the home. Prosecutors alleged the statements were not reliable and that both children later recanted. The trial judge excluded the statements from being entered into the trial.

Jason Corbett’s children spoke at last year’s sentencing hearing,

National News

Associated Press

Mississippi police officer loses job after telling man to ‘go back to Mexico’

RICHLAND, Miss. (AP) — A white Mississippi police officer has lost his job after telling a Hispanic man to “go back to Mexico” while the officer was responding to a disturbance at a home. The officer resigned after he was “relieved of duty” for using “derogatory slurs,” Richland Police Chief Adrian Ready said in a […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

New York governor pushes for tax increase after nixing toll program in Manhattan

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul enraged environmentalists and public transit advocates — but delighted suburban commuters — by putting the brakes on a plan to battle New York City’s traffic by imposing high tolls on Manhattan drivers. On Thursday, she was scrambling to get support for her proposal to hike a […]

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

Alabama sheriff evacuates jail, citing unspecified ‘health and safety issues’

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff evacuated his county’s jail Thursday, citing a need to prevent unspecified “health and safety issues.” Autauga County Sheriff Mark Harrell said in a statement posted on Facebook that deputies began transporting inmates from the Autauga County Metro Jail to other facilities in the morning. His office’s website currently […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

Report shows a drop in drug overdose deaths in Kentucky but governor says the fight is far from over

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Drug overdose deaths in Kentucky fell nearly 10% in 2023, marking a second straight annual decline in the fight against an addiction epidemic that’s far from over, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. The number of fatal overdoses statewide dropped below 2,000, as officials credited a comprehensive response that includes treatment and […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge dismisses attempted murder and other charges in state case against Paul Pelosi’s attacker

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A judge on Thursday dismissed several state charges against Paul Pelosi’s attacker, who was convicted in federal court last month, based on the argument that the counts fall under double jeopardy, according to the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office. David DePape was convicted last month of assaulting a federal official’s family […]

55 minutes ago

Associated Press

Texas sheriff says 7 suspects arrested, 11 migrants hospitalized after sting near San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Seven migrant smuggling suspects have been arrested and 11 migrants were hospitalized after a law enforcement sting Thursday near San Antonio, authorities said. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said a total of 26 migrants were found at a house in South Bexar County. Of those, 11 were taken to a hospital […]

3 hours ago

North Carolina woman and her dad complete prison sentences for death of her Irish husband