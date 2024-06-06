Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

New York governor pushes for tax increase after nixing toll program in Manhattan

Jun 6, 2024, 3:04 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul enraged environmentalists and public transit advocates — but delighted suburban commuters — by putting the brakes on a plan to battle New York City’s traffic by imposing high tolls on Manhattan drivers.

On Thursday, she was scrambling to get support for her proposal to hike a business tax as a way of replacing the $1 billion per year the tolls had been expected to raise for New York’s ailing subway system.

The governor’s behind-the-scenes effort to get legislative approval for the tax hike came a day after she unexpectedly upended the “congestion pricing” toll, a program that was in the works for years and had been scheduled to launch June 30.

The Legislature, which is expected to wrap up its annual legislative session on Friday, would have to approve the tax increase on city businesses, known as a payroll mobility tax.

It did not appear to have much support.

“To tell New Yorkers that you care about the cost of living and then to propose a raise on their taxes, to me, is incomprehensible. It does not make sense,” said Sen. Zellnor Myrie, a Democrat.

Avi Small, a spokesman for Hochul, declined Thursday to provide details on the governor’s proposed tax increase and instead referred a reporter to comments Hochul made a day earlier in a pre-recorded video announcing the indefinite pause of congestion pricing.

“We have set aside funding to backstop the MTA capital plan, and are currently exploring other funding sources,” Hochul said Wednesday, referring to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the entity that controls the subway, bus and commuter rail systems that serve the city.

Congestion pricing was signed into law by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2019 after years of advocacy from public transit advocates.

In her pre-recorded statement, the governor said she was blocking the plan because of its financial burden on residents dealing with inflation and high costs of living. She also cited the city’s fragile economic position as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers entering Manhattan south of 60th Street would have had to pay tolls of around $15, depending on vehicle type, on top of tolls for entering the same area via certain bridges and tunnels.

Sen. Liz Krueger, a Democrat who chairs a legislative finance committee, noted that the proposed business tax would eventually be passed down to workers and said she does not think her chamber would support such a proposal.

“Remember, payroll mobility taxes are actually taxes on the workers. It’s not a corporate tax, it’s a tax on the workers,” said Kruger, adding “I believe the governor did misjudge this.”

The New York City Independent Budget Office said the tolls had been expected to yield $400 million this year and then $1 billion annually. Toll revenues were set to finance $15 billion in capital projects for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs a vast transportation network in the city and throughout big chunks of the state.

The MTA has already allocated more than $400 million for infrastructure to implement congestion pricing, according to the budget office, and has a contract worth more than $500 million with a private vendor tasked with operating and maintaining the tolling infrastructure.

Before the abrupt reversal, Hochul had been an avid supporter of congestion pricing and had touted the program as recently as two weeks ago. Heavy pushback began to mount as the start date neared, with harsh criticism coming from the city’s suburban commuters.

National News

Associated Press

Alabama sheriff evacuates jail, citing unspecified ‘health and safety issues’

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff evacuated his county’s jail Thursday, citing a need to prevent unspecified “health and safety issues.” Autauga County Sheriff Mark Harrell said in a statement posted on Facebook that deputies began transporting inmates from the Autauga County Metro Jail to other facilities in the morning. His office’s website currently […]

15 minutes ago

Associated Press

Report shows a drop in drug overdose deaths in Kentucky but governor says the fight is far from over

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Drug overdose deaths in Kentucky fell nearly 10% in 2023, marking a second straight annual decline in the fight against an addiction epidemic that’s far from over, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. The number of fatal overdoses statewide dropped below 2,000, as officials credited a comprehensive response that includes treatment and […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge dismisses attempted murder and other charges in state case against Paul Pelosi’s attacker

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A judge on Thursday dismissed several state charges against Paul Pelosi’s attacker, who was convicted in federal court last month, based on the argument that the counts fall under double jeopardy, according to the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office. David DePape was convicted last month of assaulting a federal official’s family […]

36 minutes ago

Associated Press

Texas sheriff says 7 suspects arrested, 11 migrants hospitalized after sting near San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Seven migrant smuggling suspects have been arrested and 11 migrants were hospitalized after a law enforcement sting Thursday near San Antonio, authorities said. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said a total of 26 migrants were found at a house in South Bexar County. Of those, 11 were taken to a hospital […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina woman and her dad complete prison sentences for death of her Irish husband

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The wife of an Irish businessman who was beaten to death in 2015 and the woman’s father were released from separate North Carolina prisons on Thursday after completing the tail end of their sentences for pleas to voluntary manslaughter. Molly Martens Corbett left the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman’s 2023 death was first fatal black bear attack on a human in California records, officials say

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A woman found dead last year in a mountain community was the victim of the first documented fatal black bear attack on a human in California, authorities said. The death occurred in Downieville, a tiny town in the Sierra Nevada, two hours northeast of the state capital, Sacramento TV station KCRA […]

3 hours ago

New York governor pushes for tax increase after nixing toll program in Manhattan