Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Possibility of ranked-choice voting in Colorado faces a hurdle with new law

Jun 6, 2024, 5:01 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DENVER (AP) — As a Colorado group gathers signatures to put a measure on the ballot installing ranked-choice voting in the state, Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill Thursday that would impose another hurdle for the new system if the measure is passed.

If ranked voting makes the ballot in Colorado, the voters in the state would join those in Oregon, Alaska, and Nevada who will decide on ranked voting in November. If the ballot measure passes, the new law signed by Polis will require that ranked voting be tested first at a municipal level before being used statewide, delaying implementation.

The group Colorado Voters First, which spearhead the campaign to get ranked voting on the November ballot, had decried the bill’s provision as an attempt to effectively halt ranked voting and asked the governor to veto the bill.

Polis tried to quell concerns after signing the legislation by saying that if the measure passes they will work quickly to install ranked voting statewide “as soon as practicable and certainly no later than the 2028 election.”

Curtis Hubbard, a spokesperson for the Colorado Voters First, said in a statement that they are disappointed but will continue to forge ahead “for the rights of any voter to vote in any election.”

County clerks in Colorado were largely in favor of the controversial provision, which would allow them to work out the kinks in the new system before it’s used statewide.

Colorado Voters First’s initiative would open primary elections to all candidates. The top four would advance to a general election, where voters would rank candidates instead of choosing just one. Ranked voting lessens the power of the two major parties, and battles over its use have been driven in part by deep dissatisfaction with hyperpartisan politics.

Only two states use ranked voting, Maine for state primaries and federal elections and Alaska for state and federal general elections.

___

Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

National News

Associated Press

Judge dismisses Native American challenge to $10B SunZia energy transmission project in Arizona

A U.S. district judge has dismissed claims by Native American tribes and environmentalists who sought to halt construction along part of a $10 billion energy transmission line that will carry wind-generated electricity from New Mexico to customers as far away as California. Judge Jennifer Zipps said in her ruling issued Thursday that the plaintiffs were […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

A Texas county removed 17 books from its libraries. An appeals court says eight must be returned.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Eight books dealing with subjects including racism and transgender issues must be returned to library shelves in a rural Texas county that had removed them in an ongoing book banning controversy, a divided panel of three federal appeals court judges ruled Thursday. It was a partial victory for seven library patrons […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Mississippi police officer loses job after telling man to ‘go back to Mexico’

RICHLAND, Miss. (AP) — A white Mississippi police officer has lost his job after telling a Hispanic man to “go back to Mexico” while the officer was responding to a disturbance at a home. The officer resigned after he was “relieved of duty” for using “derogatory slurs,” Richland Police Chief Adrian Ready said in a […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

New York governor pushes for tax increase after nixing toll program in Manhattan

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul enraged environmentalists and public transit advocates — but delighted suburban commuters — by putting the brakes on a plan to battle New York City’s traffic by imposing high tolls on Manhattan drivers. On Thursday, she was scrambling to get support for her proposal to hike a […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama sheriff evacuates jail, citing unspecified ‘health and safety issues’

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff evacuated his county’s jail Thursday, citing a need to prevent unspecified “health and safety issues.” Autauga County Sheriff Mark Harrell said in a statement posted on Facebook that deputies began transporting inmates from the Autauga County Metro Jail to other facilities in the morning. His office’s website currently […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Report shows a drop in drug overdose deaths in Kentucky but governor says the fight is far from over

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Drug overdose deaths in Kentucky fell nearly 10% in 2023, marking a second straight annual decline in the fight against an addiction epidemic that’s far from over, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. The number of fatal overdoses statewide dropped below 2,000, as officials credited a comprehensive response that includes treatment and […]

5 hours ago

Possibility of ranked-choice voting in Colorado faces a hurdle with new law