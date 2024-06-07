Weekend Revelry Roundup: Get outside with waived state park fees, festivals galore

My, oh my, does it feel like summertime now with all this sunshine and warm weather! Good thing there are lots of ways to soak up the sun and enjoy a beautiful weekend here in our region, featuring a plethora of festivals and outdoor activities.

‘Get Outside’ Day

Let’s start with an easy way to enjoy the great outdoors. Washington State Parks are celebrating National Get Outside Day and Go Fishing Day this weekend. Entrance fees to Washington State Parks have been waived Saturday and Sunday for everyone to enjoy all the natural beauty free of charge. Not bad when we are going to be flirting with 80 degrees this weekend.

The Northwest Pinball and Arcade Show

One of my favorite events of the year is back at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center all weekend long — it’s the 2024 Northwest Pinball and Arcade Show in Tacoma!

Not only will there be high-stake pinball competitions, there will also be more than 400 games for folks to play as well as a showcase of the new John Wick-themed pinball machines. The event is run by volunteers who do an amazing job. Get details and tickets at its website here.

Seattle Pride Classic

At the Kraken Community Iceplex, it is the Seattle Pride Hockey Association’s 2024 Seattle Pride Classic. This 20-team tournament is free to spectate and will feature other events like a chance to skate with the Kraken’s Mascot Buoy as well as the “Pride Tape With A Pro,” a one-on-one NHL player, fan experience where they tape up your stick with pride-themed tape. Make sure to bring your tape!

Festivals and carnivals galore

Seattle’s International Dance Festival begins this weekend, running until June 16. There will be a different show each day with 20 various dance companies performing dances from across the world. This weekend’s performances will be focused on international dances as well as the new up-and-coming education series that is happening on Sunday. This series will have four Seattle dance studios highlighting their skills and competing for prizes.

On Saturday at the Seattle Center, it is the Indigenous People Festival as part of the Center’s Festal Program. This free event showcases dances, music, interviews and, of course, tasty food. The festival starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.

It’s going to be a perfect weekend to be out on the water, so why not check out the Seattle Dragon Boat Festival? Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at South Lake Union Park, there will be dragon boat races, lion dances, live drum performances and even an Elvis Presley tribute band. This event has free admission as well as food trucks.

On Airport Way in Georgetown, there will be a carnival — the Georgetown Carnival to be exact. There will be multiple stages of art projects, tarot card readings, vendors, art galleries, you name it! And it can’t be a carnival without fun games and a tribute to legendary local icon — J.P. Patches. Don’t miss out on all the fun in Georgetown from noon until 10 p.m.

Pride events throughout June

Pride celebrations continue this weekend! At the Beacon Hill Street Fair on Saturday, there will be the usual live music, vendors and art market, but there will also be Pride-themed programming like a pride flag installation ceremony, poetry workshops and a Make-Your-Own-Flag class! Get more details here.

Get outside and soak up that summer sun and if you know of even more cool things going on in the area, Let me know at PaulH@kiroradio.com

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio.