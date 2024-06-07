Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Woman wanted in triple killing investigation in Virginia taken into custody in upstate New York

Jun 7, 2024, 8:07 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


AVOCA, N.Y. (AP) — A 23-year-old woman wanted in the deaths of her three roommates in Virginia was taken into custody after a chase on an upstate New York highway, police said Friday.

Police began searching for Alyssa Jane Venable after the bodies of her roommates, all in their 60s or 70s, were discovered Tuesday during a welfare check in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Police said she was wanted on three counts of second-degree murder and a firearms charge.

Venable was taken into custody by New York State Police troopers Thursday evening, more than 260 miles (418 kilometers) north of Fredericksburg. She was driving a sedan on Interstate 86 when troopers tried to pull her over, but she refused. The car crashed after running over a tire deflation device, according to state police.

Venable was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening and was being held in the Steuben County jail on Friday. Troopers said they will proceed with extradition arrangements.

A phone message was left Friday at the Steuben County Public Defender’s office in New York.

It was not immediately clear why Venable was in New York. Troopers were trying to piece together a timeline of the last several days and were seeking information from the public.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office in Virginia identified the victims as Robert John McGuire, 77; Gregory Scott Powell, 60; and Carol Anne Reese, 65.

National News

Associated Press

YouTuber charged for having a helicopter blast a Lamborghini with fireworks, authorities say

A YouTuber who specializes in “car shenanigans” is facing federal charges after authorities said he directed a video in which two people in a helicopter blasted fireworks at a speeding Lamborghini from above. Alex Choi, 24, is charged with causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, the Department of Justice […]

5 minutes ago

Associated Press

Scorching heat keeps grip on Southwest US as records tumble and more triple digits forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The first heat wave of the year is expected to maintain its grip on the U.S. Southwest for at least another day Friday, after records tumbled across the region with temperatures soaring past 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) from California to Arizona. Although the official start of summer is still […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecution rests in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The prosecution has rested its case against the president’s son Hunter, who is accused of lying on a federal gun-purchase form when he said he wasn’t using drugs at the time he bought a revolver in 2018. Prosecutors say Hunter Biden was actively using drugs and purposefully lied on the form. […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White perform for thousands as former Detroit eyesore returns to life

DETROIT (AP) — A myriad of Detroit’s greatest musical exports, including Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White, took to the stage Thursday night in a pulsating sonic spectacle held on the eve of the historic reopening of an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown’s decline. The 90-plus-minute “Live From Detroit: The Concert at […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge dismisses Native American challenge to $10B SunZia energy transmission project in Arizona

A U.S. district judge has dismissed claims by Native American tribes and environmentalists who sought to halt construction along part of a $10 billion energy transmission line that will carry wind-generated electricity from New Mexico to customers as far away as California. Judge Jennifer Zipps said in her ruling issued Thursday that the plaintiffs were […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Possibility of ranked-choice voting in Colorado faces a hurdle with new law

DENVER (AP) — As a Colorado group gathers signatures to put a measure on the ballot installing ranked-choice voting in the state, Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill Thursday that would impose another hurdle for the new system if the measure is passed. If ranked voting makes the ballot in Colorado, the voters in the […]

15 hours ago

Woman wanted in triple killing investigation in Virginia taken into custody in upstate New York