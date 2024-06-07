Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

1,900 New Jersey ballots whose envelopes were opened early must be counted, judge rules

Jun 7, 2024, 9:28 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A state judge on Friday ruled that some 1,900 mail ballots in a New Jersey county whose envelopes were prematurely opened should be accepted and counted.

Superior Court Judge Michael J. Blee ruled from the bench in the case involving 1,909 mail ballots in southern New Jersey’s Atlantic County. The order could decide the outcome of the Democratic primary in the race for the state’s 2nd Congressional District, where businessman Joe Salerno holds a 400-vote lead over attorney Tim Alexander in unofficial results.

Blee said the ballots should be tallied because state laws should be interpreted to allow for the greatest scope of the public’s participation.

“It is well settled in the state of New Jersey that election laws should be construed liberally,” he said.

But the judge had sharp words for how the circumstances — the details of which remained murky even after two board of elections officials testified on Friday — arose.

“Admittedly what happened this election was sloppy,” Blee said. “It was an inadvertent error. It was an inexcusable error.”

The issue revolved around state law permitting county election officials to open mail ballots five days before an election day.

In the case before the court, the inner envelopes containing ballots were sliced open much earlier, though it was not entirely clear how much earlier, than the five-day window the law allows for. Blee said the law is “silent” as to what should be done in such a case and pointed to case law determining that judges should aim to allow for voter participation.

The court heard testimony from two elections officials Friday who said the ballots themselves were not removed at that time or otherwise tampered with. It was unclear why the ballots were opened early. The officials described how both Democratic and Republican officials are present when the ballots are being handled.

Democratic officials earlier described what happened as a mistake, while Republican officials said the opening could have been done intentionally to speed up ballot counting.

The court heard Friday that at some point while the ballots’ envelopes were being sliced open prematurely, officials figured out how to turn off the slicer so the envelopes could be time-stamped but not opened.

One of the officials described the process of opening ballot envelopes as “a little bit chaotic,” with too many workers in his opinion sorting ballots.

But the irregularities were limited to the inner envelopes containing ballots being cut open by a processing machine, and not the ballots themselves, the two Atlantic County election officials told the court.

The case came to the court because the county Board of Elections split evenly 2-2 between Democrats and Republicans. Democrats sought to accept the ballots, while Republicans wanted to reject them, according to the judge.

The wrangling over fewer than 2,000 ballots suggests how carefully both parties are paying attention to the voting this year and how local election offices are under intense scrutiny.

National News

Associated Press

Kids are upstaging their political parents — by acting like kids

WASHINGTON (AP) — For one shining moment this week, the country’s ongoing political crises were swept away by the comedic power of one cherubic and wildly exuberant 6-year-old. Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., was giving an impassioned defense of former President Donald Trump when his young son Guy went into action. As C-Span recorded the moment, […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

YouTuber charged for having a helicopter blast a Lamborghini with fireworks, authorities say

A YouTuber who specializes in “car shenanigans” is facing federal charges after authorities said he directed a video in which two people in a helicopter blasted fireworks at a speeding Lamborghini from above. Alex Choi, 24, is charged with causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, the Department of Justice […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Woman wanted in triple killing investigation in Virginia taken into custody in upstate New York

AVOCA, N.Y. (AP) — A 23-year-old woman wanted in the deaths of her three roommates in Virginia was taken into custody after a chase on an upstate New York highway, police said Friday. Police began searching for Alyssa Jane Venable after the bodies of her roommates, all in their 60s or 70s, were discovered Tuesday […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Scorching heat keeps grip on Southwest US as records tumble and more triple digits forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The first heat wave of the year is expected to maintain its grip on the U.S. Southwest for at least another day Friday, after records tumbled across the region with temperatures soaring past 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) from California to Arizona. Although the official start of summer is still […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Defense begins calling witnesses in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial after prosecution rests case

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Federal prosecutors wrapped up their gun case against Hunter Biden on Friday with two final witnesses in their effort to prove that the president’s son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form when he said he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs. Prosecutors called an FBI forensic chemist, Jason Brewer, […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White perform for thousands as former Detroit eyesore returns to life

DETROIT (AP) — A myriad of Detroit’s greatest musical exports, including Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White, took to the stage Thursday night in a pulsating sonic spectacle held on the eve of the historic reopening of an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown’s decline. The 90-plus-minute “Live From Detroit: The Concert at […]

13 hours ago

1,900 New Jersey ballots whose envelopes were opened early must be counted, judge rules