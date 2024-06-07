Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

After attempted bribe, jury reaches verdict in case of 7 Minnesotans accused of pandemic-era fraud

Jun 7, 2024, 10:56 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury reached a verdict Friday in the case against seven Minnesota residents accused in a scheme to steal more than $40 million that was supposed to feed children during the pandemic. The case has received widespread attention after someone tried to bribe a juror with a bag of $120,000 in cash.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel dismissed that juror before deliberations began, as well as another juror who was told about the bribe attempt. An FBI investigation of the attempted bribe continues, with no arrests announced.

Defense attorneys argued that the defendants provided real meals to real people.

Jurors, prosecutors, defendants and the judge are convening in court to hear the jury’s decision.

National News

Associated Press

Judge says fair trial impossible and drops murder charges against parents in 1989 killing of boy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina judge on Friday threw out murder charges against a father and a stepmother, saying there was no new evidence they killed their 5-year-old child in 1989. Circuit Judge Roger Young ruled the original detective in the case changed his interpretations of the evidence and with more than 20 […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

1,900 New Jersey ballots whose envelopes were opened early must be counted, judge rules

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A state judge on Friday ruled that some 1,900 mail ballots in a New Jersey county whose envelopes were prematurely opened should be accepted and counted. Superior Court Judge Michael J. Blee ruled from the bench in the case involving 1,909 mail ballots in southern New Jersey’s Atlantic County. The order […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Kids are upstaging their political parents — by acting like kids

WASHINGTON (AP) — For one shining moment this week, the country’s ongoing political crises were swept away by the comedic power of one cherubic and wildly exuberant 6-year-old. Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., was giving an impassioned defense of former President Donald Trump when his young son Guy went into action. As C-Span recorded the moment, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

YouTuber charged for having a helicopter blast a Lamborghini with fireworks, authorities say

A YouTuber who specializes in “car shenanigans” is facing federal charges after authorities said he directed a video in which two people in a helicopter blasted fireworks at a speeding Lamborghini from above. Alex Choi, 24, is charged with causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, the Department of Justice […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman wanted in triple killing investigation in Virginia taken into custody in upstate New York

AVOCA, N.Y. (AP) — A 23-year-old woman wanted in the deaths of her three roommates in Virginia was taken into custody after a chase on an upstate New York highway, police said Friday. Police began searching for Alyssa Jane Venable after the bodies of her roommates, all in their 60s or 70s, were discovered Tuesday […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Scorching heat keeps grip on Southwest US as records tumble and more triple digits forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The first heat wave of the year is expected to maintain its grip on the U.S. Southwest for at least another day Friday, after records tumbled across the region with temperatures soaring past 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) from California to Arizona. Although the official start of summer is still […]

9 hours ago

After attempted bribe, jury reaches verdict in case of 7 Minnesotans accused of pandemic-era fraud