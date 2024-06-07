Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Documents reveal horror of Maine’s deadliest mass shooting

Jun 7, 2024, 3:07 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Maine (AP) —

Thousands of pages Maine Department of Public Safety documents released Friday include detailed descriptions of the chaos and carnage surrounding the state’s deadliest mass shooting.

Officers arrived at the two shooting scenes in Lewiston last October not knowing if the gunman was still there, and with living and dead victims on the floors. One officer described desperate survivors screaming for help as he searched for the shooter.

“They grab at our legs and try to stop us and we can not help them,” wrote Lewiston Officer Keith Caoueutte. “We have to walk by and continue to search and hope they are alive when we come back around.”

The descriptions of the scenes where 18 people were killed and 13 others wounded were included in more than 3,000 pages of documents released Friday. The Associated Press and other news organizations requested the documents under the Maine Freedom of Access Act.

Ramer reported from Concord, New Hampshire. Associated Press writer Steve LeBlanc contributed from Boston.

