AP (NEW)

Rescue teams searching for plane crash and pilot near San Juan Islands in Washington

Jun 7, 2024, 3:16 PM | Updated: 3:46 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are responding to a small plane crash Friday near the San Juan Islands in Washington state.

A report came in around 11:40 a.m. that an older-model plane crashed into the water and sank near the north end of Jones Island, San Juan County Sheriff Eric Peter said.

Only the pilot was on board the Beech A45 airplane at the time, according to the Federal Aviation Association.

Peter said the sheriff’s office, U.S. Coast Guard and personnel from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife were conducting search and rescue efforts.

A team of divers was also headed to the potential crash area in the San Juan Channel, Peter said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA are investigating the crash.

