Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge orders temporary halt to UC academic workers’ strike over war in Gaza

Jun 7, 2024, 5:39 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of academic workers on strike at the University of California were ordered by a state judge Friday to temporarily cease their weekslong strike over the war in Gaza.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Randall J. Sherman issued the emergency restraining order after UC lawyers argued that the ongoing strike would cause irreversible harm as students are nearing finals.

The university system sued United Auto Workers Local 4811 on Tuesday even though both sides have competing unfair practice labor claims pending before the California Public Employment Relations Board, which declined twice to issue an emergency injunction.

The union, which represents 48,000 graduate students who work as teaching assistants, tutors, researchers and other academic employees on the 10-campus UC system, started its strike May 20 in Santa Cruz. The strike has since expanded to UC campuses in Davis, Los Angeles, Irvine, Santa Barbara and San Diego.

Melissa Matella, associate vice president for labor relations, expressed gratitude for the order, saying in a statement that the ongoing strike would have set back students’ learning and possibly stalled critical research projects. Officials say the strike is not related to employment terms and violates the union’s contract.

But the union says it is protesting the treatment of its members, some of whom were arrested and forcibly ejected by police in demonstrations calling for an end to the war in Gaza.

Rebecca Gross, a UC Santa Cruz graduate student and union leader, said Friday they are surveying rank-and-file workers on how to proceed.

“The struggle is not over,” she said. “It really hasn’t been confirmed yet … that what we’re doing here is illegal in any way.”

On May 1, police in riot gear ordered the dispersal of more than a thousand people gathered on campus to support Palestine, and warned that those who refused to leave would face arrest. The night before, police had waited to intervene as counter-protesters attacked the pro-Palestinian encampment, causing injuries.

Pro-Palestinian protests have roiled campuses across the U.S. and in Europe as students demand their universities stop doing business with Israel or companies that support its war efforts.

Police arrested protesters at Stanford University after they occupied the office of the school president for several hours Wednesday. Officials said demonstrators caused extensive vandalism inside and outside the building.

National News

Associated Press

New York governor defends blocking plan that would toll Manhattan drivers to pay for subway repairs

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday defended her decision to block a plan to reduce New York City traffic and raise billions for its ailing subway system through a new toll on Manhattan drivers — but offered little detail on how she would replace the program’s financial and environmental benefits. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Driver who caused fiery crash that claimed 4 lives sentenced to prison

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — The driver who caused a fiery crash that killed four fellow Maine Maritime Academy students in December 2022 was ordered to serve three years in prison for manslaughter at his sentencing on Friday. Joshua Goncalves-Radding, of North Babylon, New York, pleaded guilty to charges including manslaughter and aggravated drunken driving. He […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

A real nut case: Cold Stone Creamery faces suit over lack of real pistachios in pistachio ice cream

Is it nuts to assume a scoop of pistachio ice cream should contain actual pistachios? Or how about real butter in a dish of butter pecan? Such weighty questions about a favorite summertime confection could soon be decided by the courts. A federal judge in New York has given the go-ahead to a Long Island […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Seven charged in smuggling migrants in sweltering secret compartment with little water

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Seven people in southern Texas have been charged after endangering nearly two dozen migrants smuggled in a secret trailer compartment during high temperatures and with little water, authorities said. One person remained hospitalized on Friday. Following a tip of a smuggling operation, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies Thursday morning found […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the French Open. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Cindy McCain, executive director of the U.N. World Food Program. ___ CNN’s “State of the Union” — Govs. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., and Gretchen Whitmer, […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Some Florida Panhandle beaches are temporarily closed to swimmers after 2 reported shark attacks

SEACREST, Fla. (AP) — Two reported shark attacks Friday led authorities to temporary close beaches to swimmers in Walton County, on the Florida Panhandle. The first attack happened in the afternoon when a woman was injured by a shark near Watersound, the county sheriff’s office said. She was taken to a medical facility for treatment. […]

5 hours ago

Judge orders temporary halt to UC academic workers’ strike over war in Gaza