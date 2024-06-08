Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, Coast Guards says

Jun 8, 2024, 8:18 AM | Updated: 10:02 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Great Lakes district received reports about 6:53 a.m. that a 689-foot-long (210-meter-long) ship called the Michipicoten had collided with something about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Isle Royale, which is part of the state of Michigan. The ship was carrying taconite, which is a low-grade iron ore, and had 22 people aboard.

Water pumps onboard began displacing water, authorities said, and there were no signs that anything spilled from the ship. By 9:15 a.m., water pumps had reduced the listing of the freighter from 15 degrees to 5 degrees, the Coast Guard said.

Helicopter and boat crews were responding, the Coast Guard said.

Around 12:30 p. m. the Coast Guard said half of the people on board had been evacuated from the vessel for safety. The ship was on its way to a port for inspection and repairs.

Authorities say the cause of the collision will be investigated.

The collision occurred in the northwest part of the lake, which straddles the U.S.-Canadian border and is the largest freshwater lake in the world by surface area.

National News

Associated Press

Florida authorities warn of shark dangers along Gulf Coast beaches after 3 people are attacked

SEACREST, Florida (AP) — Authorities are using boats to patrol the ocean and warning swimmers about sharks this weekend along Florida’s Gulf Coast, where three people were hurt in two separate shark attacks on Friday. The attacks off beaches in the Florida Panhandle led authorities to temporarily close several beaches to swimmers on Friday. Beaches […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Takeaways from Hunter Biden’s gun trial: His family turns out as his own words are used against him

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Pictures of President Joe Biden’s son with drug paraphernalia and bare-chested in a bubble bath. Text messages between Hunter Biden and drug dealers. Testimony from Hunter’s exes about relationships destroyed by his drug use. Hunter Biden’s trial on gun charges brought by his father’s Justice Department has put on full display […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Shooting near a Los Angeles college kills 1 and wounds 4, police say

A shooting near a college in Los Angeles killed a man and wounded four other people Friday night, police said. Homicide detectives were involved in a shooting death investigation on the 800 block of Greenleaf Boulevard in Compton, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

New York governor defends blocking plan that would toll Manhattan drivers to pay for subway repairs

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday defended her decision to block a plan to reduce New York City traffic and raise billions for its ailing subway system through a new toll on Manhattan drivers — but offered little detail on how she would replace the program’s financial and environmental benefits. […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge orders temporary halt to UC academic workers’ strike over war in Gaza

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of academic workers on strike at the University of California were ordered by a state judge Friday to temporarily cease their weekslong strike over the war in Gaza. Orange County Superior Court Judge Randall J. Sherman issued the emergency restraining order after UC lawyers argued that the ongoing strike […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Driver who caused fiery crash that claimed 4 lives sentenced to prison

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — The driver who caused a fiery crash that killed four fellow Maine Maritime Academy students in December 2022 was ordered to serve three years in prison for manslaughter at his sentencing on Friday. Joshua Goncalves-Radding, of North Babylon, New York, pleaded guilty to charges including manslaughter and aggravated drunken driving. He […]

18 hours ago

A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, Coast Guards says