NATIONAL NEWS

Shooting leaves 3 dead and 2 injured in South Dakota

Jun 8, 2024, 12:12 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting in a Sioux Falls neighborhood left three people dead and two others injured early Saturday, police said.

Police said they have a suspect in custody. They said there does not appear to be any further danger to the community. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said in a news release that they found the victims around 2:45 a.m. while responding to a call about a disturbance, the Argus Leader reported. The injured were taken to a hospital to be treated. Their wounds were not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities did not release any additional details. Sioux Falls police did not respond to two phone messages left with dispatchers or to a social media message from The Associated Press.

