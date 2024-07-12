Close
Pioneer fire, burning since June 8, only 14% contained

Jul 12, 2024, 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:04 am

pioneer fire...

The Pioneer Fire seen across the shore burning overnight July 6. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Pioneer Fire, which has burned for the past 34 days, is now approximately 12,265 acres in size and is only 14% contained. It started as a 300-acre fire when it first came to be June 8.

The fire, located 31 miles northwest of Chelan in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, continues to challenge firefighters due to its mountainous and remote location near Lake Chelan. Fire officials in Washington previously declared the Pioneer Fire by Lake Chelan a “disaster.”

MyNorthwest meteorologist Ted Buehner: Could the Great Seattle Fire of 1889 happen again?

The official “disaster” declaration frees up resources for local departments to try and wrangle the wildfire.

Firefighters have pivoted to build and improve fire lines to protect the town of Stehekin, according to KIRO 7.

Level 3 — leave immediately — evacuations have been expanded further south along the lake. Investigators believe it started as a building fire, but is growing by igniting nearby trees.

According to the Wenatchee World, it might continue to smolder all summer and could take until Halloween to be fully extinguished. Heavy aircraft has already managed to drop 100,000 gallons of water onto the flames, successfully putting out a spot fire while cooling the areas where its actively burning.

June 8: When the fire began

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 3 evacuation order for the Rex Creek area due to a fire that was originally 300 acres in size on the north shore of Lake Chelan. The fire has grown 40 times since.

Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuation orders were issued for the surrounding areas near the fire.

A Level 3 evacuation order means to leave immediately as danger is current or imminent, according to the Chelan County Fire District’s resource guide. A Level 1 order means for residents to simply be on “alert.”

More local fires: One dead, three rescued from fire in North Seattle vacant apartment

State and local fire crews are on the scene attempting to contain the fire, being dubbed as the Pioneer Fire because its ignition point is believed to be near Pioneer Creek. It started around 12:30 p.m., according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources via NCWLIFE.

The firefighting crew is receiving the assistance of four helicopters as the location of the fire is only accessible via boat. Medium and light helicopters have also been delivering supplies to remote areas.

The cause is undetermined and is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

