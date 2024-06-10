Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

The US says it and Poland are launching group to help Ukraine counter Kremlin disinformation

Jun 10, 2024, 4:46 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The United States announced Monday that it is setting up an operation in the Polish capital to help neighboring Ukraine counter Russian disinformation.

The U.S. State Department’s Global Engagement Center, which works to highlight disinformation by what it considers hostile states, said in a statement that the U.S. and Poland have jointly launched a Ukraine Communications Group “to support Ukraine against Russia’s aggression in the information space.”

Increasingly, Polish officials say Poland is also a target of sabotage and other disruptive measures by the Russian secret services.

Poland is a member of NATO along the military alliance’s eastern front. It has been a hub for Western weapons sent to Ukraine. It has also been a place of refuge for a significant number of Ukrainians who have fled Russia’s full-scale invasion that began in February 2022.

The State Department said the new group would bring together allies to “coordinate messaging, promote accurate reporting of Russia’s full-scale invasion, amplify Ukrainian voices and expose Kremlin information manipulation.”

It asserted that the Kremlin “repeatedly uses lies and manipulation to peddle false pretexts for its unjustifiable invasion, obfuscate its war aims and attempt to fracture worldwide solidarity with the Ukrainian people.”

Politics

Associated Press

Republican challenger to Tester leans into his outsider status in Montana U.S. Senate debate

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy embraced his status as an outsider who came to Montana to start a business as he sought on Sunday to fend off concerns over wealthy newcomers driving up property taxes during the first debate in a contest that could tip the balance of power in […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Centrist member of Israel’s war cabinet resigns over lack of plan for postwar Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-man war Cabinet, announced his resignation on Sunday. The move does not immediately pose a threat to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who still controls a majority coalition in parliament. But the Israeli leader becomes more heavily reliant on his far-right allies. Gantz, a popular former […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Trump complains about his teleprompters at a scorching Las Vegas rally

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former President Donald Trump rallied voters in the scorching heat of Las Vegas, at points telling his supporters to ask for help if needed and appearing irritable with the teleprompters that he said were not working. The presumptive GOP nominee’s campaign hired extra medics, loading up on fans and water bottles […]

24 hours ago

Associated Press

Stranded migrants confront violence and despair as Tunisia partners to keep them from Europe

EL AMRA, Tunisia (AP) — For many migrants who’ve long dreamed of Europe, one of the last stops is an expanse of olive trees on North Africa’s Mediterranean coastline. But in Tunisia, less than 100 miles (161 kilometers) from the Italian islands that form the European Union’s outermost borders, for many that dream has become […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Far-right gains in European Union deal stunning defeats to France’s Macron and Germany’s Scholz

BRUSSELS (AP) — Far-right parties made such big gains at the European Union parliamentary elections that they dealt stunning defeats to two of the bloc’s most important leaders: French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. In France, the National Rally party of Marine Le Pen dominated the polls to such an extent that […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Biden honors US war dead with a cemetery visit ending a French trip that served as a rebuke to Trump

BELLEAU, France (AP) — President Joe Biden closed out his trip to France by paying his respects at an American military cemetery that Donald Trump notably skipped visiting when he was president, hoping his final stop Sunday will draw the stakes of the November election in stark relief. Before returning to the United States, Biden […]

1 day ago

The US says it and Poland are launching group to help Ukraine counter Kremlin disinformation