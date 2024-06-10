Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

UN migration agency says the number of internally displaced people in Sudan has surpassed 10 million

Jun 10, 2024, 6:35 AM | Updated: 6:46 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GENEVA (AP) — The number of internally displaced people in Sudan has reached more than 10 million, the U.N. migration agency told The Associated Press on Monday.

The International Organization for Migration said the tally includes 2.83 million driven from their homes before the current war began by multiple local conflicts that have been happening in recent years.

More than 2 million other people have been driven abroad, mostly to neighboring Chad, South Sudan and Egypt, IOM spokesman Mohammedali Abunajela told the AP.

Sudan’s conflict began in April last year when soaring tensions between the leaders of the military and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.

“Imagine a city the size of London being displaced. That’s what it’s like, but it’s happening with the constant threat of crossfire, with famine, disease and brutal ethnic and gender-based violence,” said IOM Director-General Amy Pope in a statement.

The U.N. food agency warned the warring parties last month that there is a serious risk of widespread starvation and death in the western region of Darfur and elsewhere in Sudan if they don’t allow humanitarian aid into the vast western region.

Pope called for a unified response from the international community to avoid “a looming famine” in Sudan, where humanitarian needs are ”massive, acute and immediate.” She said less than one-fifth of the funds IOM has sought for the response have been delivered.

The war has wrecked Sudan, killing more than 14,000 people and wounding thousands others, while pushing its population to the brink of famine.

Together, the number of refugees and internally displaced means that more than a quarter of Sudan’s population of 47 million have been driven from their homes.

Politics

Associated Press

The US says it and Poland are launching group to help Ukraine counter Kremlin disinformation

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The United States announced Monday that it is setting up an operation in the Polish capital to help neighboring Ukraine counter Russian disinformation. The U.S. State Department’s Global Engagement Center, which works to highlight disinformation by what it considers hostile states, said in a statement that the U.S. and Poland have […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Hunter Biden’s gun trial enters its final stretch after deeply personal testimony about his drug use

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The criminal trial of President Joe Biden’s son heads into its final stretch Monday as the defense tries to chip away at prosecutors’ case laying bare some of the darkest moments of Hunter Biden’s drug-fueled past. Hunter Biden’s lawyers could call at least one more witness in the case — the […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Republican challenger to Tester leans into his outsider status in Montana U.S. Senate debate

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy embraced his status as an outsider who came to Montana to start a business as he sought on Sunday to fend off concerns over wealthy newcomers driving up property taxes during the first debate in a contest that could tip the balance of power in […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Centrist member of Israel’s war cabinet resigns over lack of plan for postwar Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-man war Cabinet, announced his resignation on Sunday. The move does not immediately pose a threat to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who still controls a majority coalition in parliament. But the Israeli leader becomes more heavily reliant on his far-right allies. Gantz, a popular former […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Trump complains about his teleprompters at a scorching Las Vegas rally

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former President Donald Trump rallied voters in the scorching heat of Las Vegas, at points telling his supporters to ask for help if needed and appearing irritable with the teleprompters that he said were not working. The presumptive GOP nominee’s campaign hired extra medics, loading up on fans and water bottles […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Stranded migrants confront violence and despair as Tunisia partners to keep them from Europe

EL AMRA, Tunisia (AP) — For many migrants who’ve long dreamed of Europe, one of the last stops is an expanse of olive trees on North Africa’s Mediterranean coastline. But in Tunisia, less than 100 miles (161 kilometers) from the Italian islands that form the European Union’s outermost borders, for many that dream has become […]

1 day ago

UN migration agency says the number of internally displaced people in Sudan has surpassed 10 million