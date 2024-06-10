Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

The US ambassador to Japan urges Tokyo to help quickly replenish the US missile inventory

Jun 10, 2024, 7:14 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOKYO (AP) — The United States needs Japan’s help to quickly replenish missile inventory as conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine continue and Washington seeks to keep its deterrence credible in the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. ambassador to Japan said Monday.

“It is clear that the United States military industrial base cannot meet all the strategic challenges that we have and obligations we have,” Ambassador Rahm Emanuel said.

He spoke as Japan and the U.S. held their first talks to accelerate military industrial cooperation, two months after an April agreement between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.

“The goal here is not more meetings. The goal is production,” Emanuel said, adding: “Those who want to do harm to the United States are not going to wait for our industrial capacity to build itself up.”

The ambassador said China’s shipbuilding capacity will surpass the U.S. and that repairs in Japan of U.S. Navy ships and Air Force aircraft deployed in the region can free up U.S. industrial capacity to focus on building new ships.

This week’s talks in Tokyo are between U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante and his Japanese counterpart, Masaki Fukasawa, head of the Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency.

They agreed to establish working groups for missile co-production and for maintenance and repair of U.S. Navy ships and Air Force aircraft in the region, the Japanese Defense Ministry said in a statement. There will be also a group to discuss a stronger supply chain.

Japan in December eased its arms export restrictions to accommodate a U.S. request for shipment of surface-to-air PAC-3 missile interceptors produced in Japan under an American license to complement U.S. inventory that has decreased due to its support for Ukraine.

Politics

Associated Press

UN migration agency says the number of internally displaced people in Sudan has surpassed 10 million

GENEVA (AP) — The number of internally displaced people in Sudan has reached more than 10 million, the U.N. migration agency told The Associated Press on Monday. The International Organization for Migration said the tally includes 2.83 million driven from their homes before the current war began by multiple local conflicts that have been happening […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

The US says it and Poland are launching group to help Ukraine counter Kremlin disinformation

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The United States announced Monday that it is setting up an operation in the Polish capital to help neighboring Ukraine counter Russian disinformation. The U.S. State Department’s Global Engagement Center, which works to highlight disinformation by what it considers hostile states, said in a statement that the U.S. and Poland have […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Hunter Biden’s gun trial enters its final stretch after deeply personal testimony about his drug use

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The criminal trial of President Joe Biden’s son heads into its final stretch Monday as the defense tries to chip away at prosecutors’ case laying bare some of the darkest moments of Hunter Biden’s drug-fueled past. Hunter Biden’s lawyers could call at least one more witness in the case — the […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Republican challenger to Tester leans into his outsider status in Montana U.S. Senate debate

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy embraced his status as an outsider who came to Montana to start a business as he sought on Sunday to fend off concerns over wealthy newcomers driving up property taxes during the first debate in a contest that could tip the balance of power in […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Centrist member of Israel’s war cabinet resigns over lack of plan for postwar Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-man war Cabinet, announced his resignation on Sunday. The move does not immediately pose a threat to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who still controls a majority coalition in parliament. But the Israeli leader becomes more heavily reliant on his far-right allies. Gantz, a popular former […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Trump complains about his teleprompters at a scorching Las Vegas rally

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former President Donald Trump rallied voters in the scorching heat of Las Vegas, at points telling his supporters to ask for help if needed and appearing irritable with the teleprompters that he said were not working. The presumptive GOP nominee’s campaign hired extra medics, loading up on fans and water bottles […]

1 day ago

The US ambassador to Japan urges Tokyo to help quickly replenish the US missile inventory