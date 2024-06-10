Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

DePaul University dismisses biology professor after assignment tied to Israel-Hamas war

Jun 10, 2024, 7:39 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — DePaul University said it dismissed a part-time biology instructor after she gave an optional assignment related to the Israel-Hamas war.

Anne d’Aquino told students in May that they could write about the impact of “genocide in Gaza on human health and biology.” The theme of the spring class at the Chicago school was how microorganisms cause disease.

DePaul said some students “expressed significant concern” about politics in a science class.

“We investigated the matter, spoke with the faculty member, and found it had negatively affected the learning environment by introducing extraneous political material that was outside the scope of the academic subject as outlined in the curriculum,” DePaul said Friday in a statement.

The school noted an email with the assignment expressed support for people “resisting the normalization of ethnic cleansing.”

“The class was provided a new instructor, and the faculty member has been released from their appointment as a part-time faculty member,” DePaul said.

D’Aquino is appealing her dismissal.

About 50 people protested last Thursday in support of her, waving Palestinian flags, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

“My termination was a breach of my academic freedom and another example of this administration’s efforts to twist any discussions of Palestine and Palestinian liberation language into false claims of antisemitism,” d’Aquino said at the demonstration.

She said the assignment was relevant, noting that scientists have warned about the spread of disease in Gaza due to malnutrition and a lack of water and adequate sanitation.

National News

Associated Press

Hunter Biden’s gun trial enters its final stretch after deeply personal testimony about his drug use

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The criminal trial of President Joe Biden’s son heads into its final stretch Monday as the defense tries to chip away at prosecutors’ case laying bare some of the darkest moments of Hunter Biden’s drug-fueled past. Hunter Biden’s lawyers could call at least one more witness in the case — the […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Rodeo bull hops fence at Oregon arena, injures 3 before being captured

SISTERS, Ore. (AP) — A rodeo bull hopped a fence surrounding an Oregon arena and ran through a concession area into a parking lot, injuring at least three people before wranglers caught up with it, officials said. The crowd at the 84th Sisters Rodeo in the city of Sisters was singing along with Lee Greenwood’s […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

National Weather Service forecasts more sweltering heat this week for Phoenix and Las Vegas areas

PHOENIX (AP) — More sweltering heat appears to be headed to parts of Arizona and Nevada this week. The National Weather Service said Sunday that an excessive heat watch is in effect Tuesday through Thursday for the Phoenix metro area plus other portions of south-central and northwest Arizona. Temperatures could reach 111 F (43.8 C) […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Republican challenger to Tester leans into his outsider status in Montana U.S. Senate debate

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy embraced his status as an outsider who came to Montana to start a business as he sought on Sunday to fend off concerns over wealthy newcomers driving up property taxes during the first debate in a contest that could tip the balance of power in […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

10 injured in shooting at Wisconsin rooftop party

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An early morning shooting at a rooftop party in Wisconsin left at least 10 people injured, including teenagers, police said Sunday. Nine people were injured by gunfire and another was injured by broken glass at the party at a high-rise apartment in downtown Madison. All of the injured were taken to […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Trump complains about his teleprompters at a scorching Las Vegas rally

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former President Donald Trump rallied voters in the scorching heat of Las Vegas, at points telling his supporters to ask for help if needed and appearing irritable with the teleprompters that he said were not working. The presumptive GOP nominee’s campaign hired extra medics, loading up on fans and water bottles […]

1 day ago

DePaul University dismisses biology professor after assignment tied to Israel-Hamas war