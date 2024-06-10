Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

The only surviving victim of a metal pipe attack in Iowa has died, authorities say

Jun 10, 2024, 10:37 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The only survivor of a metal pipe attack in Iowa has died, prompting authorities to charge the suspect with a fourth count of first-degree murder.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Department alleges 34-year-old Luke Truesdell, of Marion, attacked four people with a metal pipe last week at a rural Iowa home near Cedar Rapids. Three people died at the home. The fourth person, 34-year-old Brent Anthony Brown, died two days later, Sheriff Brian Gardner said in a Sunday statement.

Truesdell’s public defender didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on Monday.

Authorities were still investigating what led to the attack, but Gardner has said that among the possible motives was that the crime might be made into a movie. He did not elaborate.

Gardner identified the others who were killed as 44-year-old Romondus Lamar Cooper of Cedar Rapids, 26-year-old Keonna Victoria Ryan of Cedar Rapids, and 33-year-old Amanda Sue Parker of Vinton.

National News

Associated Press

Truck falls into Ohio sinkhole, briefly trapping worker

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (AP) — A public works staffer who responded to a water main break in a northeastern Ohio town was briefly trapped in his work truck Monday when a sinkhole suddenly formed and the vehicle partially fell in, officials said. The worker, whose name was not released, was not injured. The man was alone […]

32 minutes ago

Associated Press

Massive fire breaks out in 4-story apartment building near downtown Miami

MIAMI (AP) — A massive fire broke out at a four-story apartment complex in Miami on Monday morning. Firefighters and police officers arrived at the building just west of Interstate 95 near downtown Miami around 9 a.m., and began rescuing residents from the building, Miami police officials said on the social platform X. News helicopters […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

DePaul University dismisses biology professor after assignment tied to Israel-Hamas war

CHICAGO (AP) — DePaul University said it dismissed a part-time biology instructor after she gave an optional assignment related to the Israel-Hamas war. Anne d’Aquino told students in May that they could write about the impact of “genocide in Gaza on human health and biology.” The theme of the spring class at the Chicago school […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Nevada has a plan to expand electronic voting. That concerns election security experts

SCHURZ, Nevada (AP) — Members of the Walker River Paiute Tribe have watched the boundaries of their land recede over time along with the waters of the lake that are central to their identity, threatening the cultural symbol that gave the tribe its name — Agai Dicutta, or Trout Eaters. Not wanting to cede their […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutor says ‘no one is above the law’ as he urges jurors to convict Hunter Biden in gun case

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A prosecutor said Monday that “no one is above the law” as he urged jurors to convict President Joe Biden’s son Hunter on charges that he lied about his drug use when he bought a gun in 2018. Prosecutor Leo Wise began his closing argument soon after the defense rested without […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Rodeo bull hops fence at Oregon arena, injures 3 before being captured

SISTERS, Ore. (AP) — A rodeo bull hopped a fence surrounding an Oregon arena and ran through a concession area into a parking lot, injuring at least three people before wranglers caught up with it, officials said. The crowd at the 84th Sisters Rodeo in the city of Sisters was singing along with Lee Greenwood’s […]

20 hours ago

The only surviving victim of a metal pipe attack in Iowa has died, authorities say